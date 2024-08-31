Could T.J. Hockenson return for Vikings' London game in Week 5?
Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) will be first eligible to play this season when the Vikings travel to London to take on the Jets in Week 5. Because he opened the year on the Reserve/PUP list, he has to miss at least the first four games against the Giants, 49ers, Texans, and Packers.
The Vikings have a Week 6 bye, so their Week 7 game against Hockenson's former team and the team he got hurt against last December — the Lions — has always felt like a poetic return date. But the Vikings would love to have their star TE back on the field as soon as possible. Could he be ready to go for the London game? Alec Lewis of The Athletic wouldn't be surprised if that's the case.
"Don’t be surprised if he suits up in London against the New York Jets," Lewis wrote. "Had the Vikings prioritized the team over the player, they probably could have pushed him to return in these first few weeks."
Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said this week that he's been impressed by what he's seen from Hockenson, who has been running full-speed routes on the side field during training camp. He's now seven months removed from ACL repair surgery.
"Those big windows (in my office), I get to see a lot," Adofo-Mensah said. "He's out there running choice routes, he looks like he could go tomorrow. But I think, in the past, maybe, that's something that would be more of a given, given how he looks, but we’ll continue to consult with doctors. There's a lot of good evidence that suggests certain timelines are better for re-injury risk going forward, and we'll follow those."
The Vikings will lean on Johnny Mundt as their pass-catching tight end until Hockenson is able to return. As soon as he's back out there, he'll be one of the top targets for Sam Darnold.