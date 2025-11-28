Vikings score predictions for Week 13 trip to face Darnold, Seahawks

The 4-7 Vikings will try to break out of a three-game losing streak this week when they head to Seattle to take on an 8-3 Seahawks team that appears to be headed to the playoffs.

Kevin O'Connell's bunch will be looking to get a win in the Pacific Northwest for the second straight year. The main issue is that in last season's game, Sam Darnold threw three touchdowns as a member of the Vikings. This year, he's quarterbacking the Seahawks, and he now gets a chance to face the team that let him walk out the door this spring.

Expected to play quarterback for the Vikings, with J.J. McCarthy in the concussion protocol, is undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, whose first NFL start appears to be coming in a hostile road environment against a Seahawks team with an outstanding defense. Unsurprisingly, Seattle is a heavy 11.5-point betting favorite for this one.

Can the Vikings spring a huge upset? Our staff members have made their picks.

Will Ragatz: Seahawks 31, Vikings 20

It would not surprise me at all if Brosmer looks better than McCarthy has over the past few weeks. Brosmer hasn't taken a meaningful snap in the NFL, but he gained a lot more experience than McCarthy did at the college level in terms of total reps. Yes, most of those were at FCS New Hampshire, but football is football. Brosmer is a smart processor who knows the Vikings' offense well and should be able to get the ball out quickly to avoid the Seahawks' fearsome pass rush.

But while I do think Brosmer and the Vikings will score some points, I don't think it'll be enough to keep pace with Seattle's high-powered offense. Sam Darnold throws three touchdowns and no picks in a performance that will make many Vikings fans wonder what this season could've looked like if he were still in Minnesota.

Joe Nelson: Vikings 38, Seahawks 13

The truth about J.J. McCarthy being a bust and Max Brosmer beginning a heroic journey begins, as the undrafted rookie throws for 300 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Vikings to a shocking blowout victory. Sam Darnold throws four interceptions. The world rights itself in three hours, leaving nothing more than questions about who will trade for McCarthy in the offseason.

Editor's note: Joe does not ever pick Vikings losses, a strategy that worked better for him last season than in this one. The last time a double-digit NFL underdog won by at least 25 points was in 2008.

Tony Liebert: Seahawks 24, Vikings 14

Max Brosmer was an incredibly accurate QB at the University of Minnesota, and that could be exactly what the Vikings' offense needs after inconsistent play from J.J. McCarthy. I think Minnesota is able to stick with Seattle on the road, but Sam Darnold gets his revenge with a few more big plays down the stretch.

Jonathan Harrison: Seahawks 30, Vikings 10

Max Brosmer’s (potential) first career NFL start comes up against a top-5 defense, in one of the most hostile, loud venues in the league. The one-win Titans put up 24 points on Seattle last week, but that was with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft at quarterback. Minnesota manages to score a touchdown but I just don’t see this one being a close game (or a good one).

Adam Uren (bonus picker): Seahawks 30, Vikings 17

It’s Max Brosmer time in Minnesota and you know what that means: another depressing loss for your Minnesota Vikings. You could call a Sam Darnold ‘revenge game’ but I expect Brian Flores’ defense to give him a tough afternoon. Still, the surging Seahawks have more than enough talent to send the Vikings home 4-8.

Here are last week's predictions and our season records:

Will: 6-5

Tony: 5-6

Joe: 4-7

Jonathan: 3-8

More Vikings coverage