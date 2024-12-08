Darnold to Jefferson and Addison is explosive like 1998 Vikings
Sam Darnold did something Sunday that Kirk Cousins has never done: throw five touchdown passes in a game. Darnold just happened to do it in a 42-21 win over Cousins and the Falcons, boosting Minnesota's record to 11-2 while Cousins' Falcons have lost four straight to drop to 6-7.
Darnold entered the game as one of only two quarterbacks with at least 10 games of a 100+ passer rating this season, and after shredding the Falcons for 347 yards on 22-of-28 passing — and a 157.9 rating — he has 11 such games.
Three of his completions went for at least 40 yards as connections with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison offered reminders of the historic 1998 Vikings with Randall Cunningham throwing bombs to Randy Moss and Cris Carter.
Darnold's bomb to Addison on the second offensive possession of the game went 49 yards for a touchdown.
On the next drive, Darnold went deep to Addison and ex-Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes was flagged for a 47-yard pass interference penalty. That possession ended with Darnold throwing a laser to Jefferson for a touchdown.
In the third quarter, Darnold avoided a sack and found Jefferson for a 52-yard touchdown.
On the very next possession, Darnold lofted a bomb to Addison for 42 yards. Three plays later Addison dove into the end zone for his third touchdown of the game.
Addison finished with eight catches for 133 yards and three scores while Jefferson had 132 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions.
The aerial attack was a reminder of how dominant Cunningham to Moss and Carter was in 1998. Those 15-1 Vikings saw Cunningham throw for four touchdowns in four different games. He never threw five touchdowns for the record-setting Vikings.
In Week 4 of the '98 season, Cunningham threw touchdowns of 67 yards to Robert Smith, 35 yards to Carter and 44 yards to Moss. The next week was the famous Monday night game at Lambeau Field in which Cunningham torched the Packers for a 37-24 win. Cunningham hooked up with Jake Reed for a 56-yard score and later found Moss for touchdowns of 52 and 44 yards, respectively.
On Thanksgiving, Cunningham hooked up with Moss for scores of 51, 56 and 56 yards, respectively, and he also struck with Carter for a 54-yard touchdown.
Late in the season against the Bears, Cunningham lobbed four touchdowns — one to Leroy Hoard and three to Moss — with the longest of the day being a 37-yarder. But he also had a 64-yard bomb that didn't end in the end zone.
Cunningham tied Steve Young of the 49ers with 55 passes of 20+ yards in 1998, and he led the NFL with 19 completions of 40+ yards. Darnold is up to 10 completions of 40+ yards this season and he leads the NFL with 52 completions of 20+ yards.
Like Cunningham, Darnold has taken his opportunity to start and ran with it. The 1998 Vikings were 12-1 through 13 games and running away with the NFC North, while the 2024 Vikings are 11-2 and trying to chase down the 12-1 Lions for the division crown.
What makes the 2024 Vikings potentially more dangerous than the 1998 team is the defense. Those '98 Vikings were a middle-of-the-pack defense while the modern day defense is one of the best in the NFL.