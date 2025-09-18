Despite similarities, it's too soon to compare J.J. McCarthy to Trey Lance
Comparisons in sports are fun. They're great for creating dialogue and debate, but it's way too soon to start wondering if J.J. McCarthy is going down the same road that Trey Lance went down after being picked third overall by the 49ers in 2021.
"It’s eerie how similar the careers of JJ McCarthy and Trey Lance have started," reads a post from the popular Minnesota Vikings fan account on X called "The Purple Persuasion." It then lists a bunch of similarities between the two, most of which are fair.
- Both were top-10 draft picks
- Both were drafted to teams with elite offensive-minded head coaches
- Both suffered injuries as rookies
- Both played on teams with great rosters to compliment them
- Both "under performed" to start their second season
- Both suffered ankle injuries in Week 2 of their second season
Most of those points are true, though it's all surface-level stuff and doesn't acknowledge the basic truths like McCarthy winning a national championship at the FBS level with Michigan while Lance helped lead a dominant North Dakota State University team to a national title at the FCS level. The level of competition is not comparable.
Not only did McCarthy dominate against better competition, he did so while throwing far more passes. While McCarthy completed 67.7% of 713 pass attempts for 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in college, Lance tossed 30 touchdowns and one interception in only 318 career pass attempts at NDSU.
McCarthy was the starter for two of his three years at Michigan, giving him valuable experience as a very young quarterback entering the NFL at 21 years old (even if it's much less experience than older QBs like Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. in his same draft class). Lance, who also entered the league at 21, redshirted as a freshman at NDSU, started every game his second year and had his third year wiped out after one game by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The rookie injury comparison isn't all that similar because McCarthy underwent season-ending meniscus surgery during the preseason, whereas Lance missed one week with a sprained knee and otherwise played through a finger injury. He wound up playing in six games and made two starts as a rookie. Unlike McCarthy, he was available as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup for most of the season.
The injuries each suffered in Week 2 of their respective second seasons aren't all that similar, either. McCarthy is dealing with a sprained ankle that could knock him out for several weeks. Lance's injury in 2022 was a fractured fibula and ligament damage — an injury that required season-ending surgery.
There are some interesting similarities between McCarthy and Lance, but comparing the two is unfair at this point. It also fails to recognize that McCarthy was a media darling for an entire week after he led three fourth-quarter touchdown drives to help the Vikings rally and beat the Bears in the season opener.
Overall, comparing McCarthy to Lance is premature. It would be like comparing Carson Wentz to Donovan McNabb because both had stints with the Eagles, Commanders and Vikings. Again, those are facts, but their career arcs are different and the situations leading up to their time with Minnesota — and their paths to playing time — aren't even close.