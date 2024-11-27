Details emerging of how much the Vikings will pay Daniel Jones this year
New Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones is initially joining the team's practice squad, according to various reports. That means the Vikings won't have to pay him very much at all for the remainder of this season — which would still be the case if he ends up on the active roster, though it would be slightly more.
If Jones stays on the practice squad, he'll make a little over $100,000 over the rest of the season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. If or when he is signed to the 53-man roster, he'd make as much as $375,000 this year, depending on how many weeks are left. It's a very small financial commitment from the Vikings, which is the case because Jones cleared waivers and became a free agent.
He'll be just fine from a financial standpoint: The Giants are on the hook for the roughly $11.7 million he's still owed this season on his previous contract. There was $81 million guaranteed on the four-year, $160 million deal he signed prior to the 2023 season, so he'll have received over $108 million in total from the Giants by the end of this year.
Teams can poach players from other teams' practice squads to their active rosters, but Jones would have to agree to such a deal. He chose to sign with the Vikings, so it seems unlikely he'd choose to leave unless an injury perhaps opens up a great opportunity elsewhere. Barring something like that happening, Jones will be in Minnesota for the rest of this season and figures to have a good chance to surpass Nick Mullens eventually as the Vikings' No. 2 quarterback behind Sam Darnold.
It'll be very interesting to see where Jones ends up in 2025. It feels entirely possible that he could return to Minnesota as a possible bridge option or backup to J.J. McCarthy, the 21-year-old who is recovering from a season-ending knee injury.