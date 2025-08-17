Do the Vikings have a backup quarterback problem?
J.J. McCarthy's first year as the Vikings' starting quarterback is the team's biggest storyline heading into the 2025-26 season, but the backup situation behind him took a fascinating turn after Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots.
There were boatloads of Aaron Rodgers rumors before Minnesota opted to acquire Sam Howell in a draft week trade to seemingly compete for the team's backup quarterback role. Returning veteran Brett Rypien and, more emphatically, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer have given Howell all he can handle in the competition for the QB2 this preseason.
Howell's 1-5 performance on Saturday, with only six yards and a bonheaded interception, raised some serious eyebrows. His impressive performance in their first game against the Texans seems like a distant memory. Brosmer has been the most efficient and effective signal caller on the roster through two preseason games.
"There's a reason why we're playing all three of them. As far as what that means, the overall competition, I think I'd just say that it's still open and we're trying to figure out what the group is room is going to look like for the season, but I do like all the players a lot," Kevin O'Connell said after Saturday's game against the Patriots.
Howell is 12-18 (66.6%) for 118 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception, Brosmer is 20-35 (57.1%) for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception and Rypien is 8-15 (53.3%) for 89 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Howell has the most regular-season starting experience, but he has been less than stellar in the preseason.
"I just view it right now as we got to learn about these guys. We've got to try and see who's able to go in there and function, and execute the offense," O'Connell continued. "I am well aware sometimes the circumstances aren't perfect. They're not throwing the ball to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and T.J. (Hockenson) and playing behind our first offensive line. You take into account, but you're looking for the traits out of those three guys."
Brosmer looks like a player who can be a backup quarterback in the NFL, but entering a season with your top two quarterbacks having zero career regular-season snaps sounds like a disaster waiting to happen. O'Connell pointed out that he liked what he saw from Howell in joint practices with the Patriots, so maybe Saturday's game was an anomaly.
The Vikings obviously have the option to look for a quarterback elsewhere around the NFL, but they've already invested a fifth-round pick in Howell, so they might as well give him a true chance. Starting the season with McCarthy, Howell and Brosmer as their three quarterbacks on the active roster seems like the most likely outcome.