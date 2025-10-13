Eagles look more vulnerable than expected ahead of Week 7 trip to Minnesota
After some much-needed rest time over their bye week, the Vikings are back at TCO Performance Center on Monday to fully begin preparations for Sunday's game against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. A tall task awaits them. But with Nick Sirianni's team riding a two-game losing streak, this matchup doesn't look quite as daunting as it did just 10 days ago.
The Eagles started the season 4-0, including wins over contenders like the Chiefs, Rams, and Buccaneers. Each of their first four victories came by one score and led to questions about the sustainability of their offense, but they were still getting the job done to follow up a dominant showing in last season's playoffs.
That changed in Week 5, when Philly blew a 17-3 lead in the fourth quarter and lost 21-17 to Bo Nix and the Broncos. Jalen Hurts was sacked six times in that game, which marked just the third time he's ever taken six sacks. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Eagles, dating back to last season and including the playoffs.
That loss could've been written off as a one-time flop against an elite defense — until Thursday night happened. In front of a national audience, the Eagles got smoked 34-17 by Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo, and the New York Giants. They led 17-13 midway through the second quarter and then didn't score another point for the rest of the night. Hurts' first interception of the season was a killer early in the fourth quarter.
To be clear, the 4-2 Eagles are still stacked with talent and will be difficult to beat. They just look a lot more vulnerable than they did coming into the season, or even over the course of September.
Offensively, the Eagles went a combined 3 for 20 on third down against the Broncos and Giants, and their 34.7 percent third down conversion rate for the season ranks 27th in the NFL. Their offense is just 20th in EPA per play. Saquon Barkley is averaging 3.4 yards per carry. A.J. Brown has 274 receiving yards in six games and has been visibly frustrated. It's been a rough start for new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who took over for Kellen Moore.
Meanwhile, the Eagles' defense is 21st in opponent EPA per play and is dealing with some injury concerns. Star DT Jalen Carter missed the Giants game (though he could return this week) and No. 1 cornerback Quinyon Mitchell left that contest with a hamstring injury. A pass rush that lost Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Brandon Graham this offseason is without Nolan Smith (IR) and saw veteran Za'Darius Smith announce his retirement on Monday. Vic Fangio's group has been far from dominant in allowing 23.8 points per game (19th in the league).
The 3-2 Vikings have concerns of their own, including injuries and a glaring question mark at the quarterback position. But if they can figure out their QB situation and get some guys back from injury this week, they'll have a real shot to pick up a huge home win and extend the Eagles' losing streak to three. Philadelphia has opened up as just a 2.5-point betting favorite for Sunday's game.
It'll be the Eagles' first trip to Minnesota since 2019 and just their third in the last 15 years. With all kinds of storylines on both sides, this should be a fascinating matchup in downtown Minneapolis.