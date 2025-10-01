Inside The Vikings

Eight Vikings sit out Wednesday practice ahead of Browns matchup

The offensive line is extremely beat up, setting the stage for a very uncertain Sunday in London.

Joe Nelson

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings guard Michael Jurgens (65) and v50 huddle up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings guard Michael Jurgens (65) and v50 huddle up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vikings have issued the first injury report ahead of Sunday's international showdown with the Browns, and the list of key players who did not practice on Wednesday is extensive.

  • LT: Christian Darrisaw — scheduled rest day
  • LG: Donovan Jackson — recovering from wrist surgery
  • C: Ryan Kelly — concussion protocol
  • RT: Brian O'Neill — MCL sprain
  • C: Michael Jurgens — hamstring injury
  • QB: J.J. McCarthy — ankle sprain
  • OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel — neck injury
  • TE: Ben Yurosek — knee injury

Darrisaw will start at left tackle on Sunday, but the only other regular starter on the line could be right guard Will Fries.

The biggest concern is the center position. With Kelly dealing with his second concussion of the season and Jurgens hampered by a hamstring injury, the Vikings may have to get creative up front.

Against the Steelers last week, there was a temporary situation where Blake Brandel moved from left guard to center while Jurgens was in the medical tent being checked on by team trainers. That meant Joe Huber was moved to left guard, while Darrisaw and Justin Skule were the tackles, and Fries was in the game per usual at right guard.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said the Vikings will try to get Jurgens back onto the practice field by Friday, but there's no guarantee that he'll play Sunday. If Kelly and Jurgens don't play Sunday, the Vikings could go with one of these two offensive line combinations.

Position

Option 1

Option 2

LT

Christian Darrisaw

Christian Darrisaw

LG

Joe Huber

Walter Rouse

C

Blake Brandel

Blake Brandel

RG

Will Fries

Will Fries

RT

Justin Skule

Justin Skule

The second option with Rouse at left guard is based solely on the Vikings touting him as a player who can play tackle and guard after they drafted him last year. Rouse was inactive against the Steelers, so it's unclear how the Vikings would've operated if Jurgens wasn't able to come back into the game.

The Browns have not yet released an injury report, though Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski did say superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett is day-to-day with an ankle injury. We also know that Cleveland will be without wide receivers Cedric Tillman and DeAndre Carter, who are dealing with injuries.

More from Vikings On SI

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/News