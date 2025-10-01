Eight Vikings sit out Wednesday practice ahead of Browns matchup
The Vikings have issued the first injury report ahead of Sunday's international showdown with the Browns, and the list of key players who did not practice on Wednesday is extensive.
- LT: Christian Darrisaw — scheduled rest day
- LG: Donovan Jackson — recovering from wrist surgery
- C: Ryan Kelly — concussion protocol
- RT: Brian O'Neill — MCL sprain
- C: Michael Jurgens — hamstring injury
- QB: J.J. McCarthy — ankle sprain
- OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel — neck injury
- TE: Ben Yurosek — knee injury
Darrisaw will start at left tackle on Sunday, but the only other regular starter on the line could be right guard Will Fries.
The biggest concern is the center position. With Kelly dealing with his second concussion of the season and Jurgens hampered by a hamstring injury, the Vikings may have to get creative up front.
Against the Steelers last week, there was a temporary situation where Blake Brandel moved from left guard to center while Jurgens was in the medical tent being checked on by team trainers. That meant Joe Huber was moved to left guard, while Darrisaw and Justin Skule were the tackles, and Fries was in the game per usual at right guard.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell said the Vikings will try to get Jurgens back onto the practice field by Friday, but there's no guarantee that he'll play Sunday. If Kelly and Jurgens don't play Sunday, the Vikings could go with one of these two offensive line combinations.
Position
Option 1
Option 2
LT
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
LG
Joe Huber
Walter Rouse
C
Blake Brandel
Blake Brandel
RG
Will Fries
Will Fries
RT
Justin Skule
Justin Skule
The second option with Rouse at left guard is based solely on the Vikings touting him as a player who can play tackle and guard after they drafted him last year. Rouse was inactive against the Steelers, so it's unclear how the Vikings would've operated if Jurgens wasn't able to come back into the game.
The Browns have not yet released an injury report, though Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski did say superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett is day-to-day with an ankle injury. We also know that Cleveland will be without wide receivers Cedric Tillman and DeAndre Carter, who are dealing with injuries.