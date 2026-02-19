Are the Vikings Underrated? What Their Preseason Win Total Reveals

Early preseason win totals are beginning to get released, and the Vikings are set at over/under 8.5 wins before free agency and the NFL Draft, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Is it too high, too low, or just right?

🚨 2026 NFL WIN TOTALS ARE OFFICIALLY LIVE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RfJGJMzeyJ — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 18, 2026

There are 16 teams with a win total higher than 8.5, which puts Minnesota in a five-way tie for 17th. The other teams at 8.5 include the Cowboys, Colts, Steelers and Buccaneers. That leaves 11 teams currently with a lower win total than the Vikings.

Teams with a lower win total

Cardinals (4.5)

Dolphins (4.5)

Jets (5.5)

Raiders (5.5)

Falcons (6.5)

Panthers (6.5)

Browns (6.5)

Titans (6.5)

Saints (7.5)

Giants (7.5)

Commanders (7.5)

Why o/u 8.5 wins is a fair projection for Minnesota

The Vikings have a lot of questions to answer between now and when they kick off their 2026-27 campaign. There's none bigger than the quarterback position. J.J. McCarthy had an objectively disappointing year in his first season as an NFL starter.

Will Minnesota bring in veteran quarterback competition? Will McCarthy show significant improvements in his second season? Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was fired as the team's general manager earlier this offseason, so there will be different people making those decisions.

Despite missing the playoffs twice, the Vikings have shown a high floor with Kevin O'Connell as head coach. His worst season resulted in a 7-10 record in 2023. No matter if McCarthy is the starter or not next season, it's hard to think Minnesota will have more inconsistent play at the quarterback position. It could be a make-or-break season for O'Connell, but their roster is far too good to completely bottom out and become one of the worst teams in the league.

We know which teams the Vikings will play in 2026, and we know where, but we don't know when. They will have a third-place schedule against teams from the AFC South, NFC East and NFC West, which will be the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, and the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFC North is also matched up in 2026 with the AFC East and NFC South, meaning the Vikings will face the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets; and the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

This offseason will be important for Minnesota's 2026-27 outlook, but 8.5 feels like a fair win total projection.

