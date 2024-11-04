Emotional Cam Robinson gets first game ball in KOC's locker room speech
On Sunday night, just three days after his first practice as a member of the Vikings, Cam Robinson went out and played a solid game at left tackle in Minnesota's much-needed win over the Colts. He committed one penalty and was charged with four pressures allowed, but he earned an above-average PFF grade (66.1) across 73 offensive snaps.
As is always the case after a Vikings win, Kevin O'Connell handed out some game balls during his speech in the locker room. The first one went to Robinson, who appeared to get a bit emotional while embracing O'Connell and being cheered on by his new teammates.
"For anybody who's ever played played left tackle in the NFL, it's one of things, when you can go out and block the man across from you, you can wear purple, you can wear teal, you can wear white, you can wear red, you can wear whatever you want," O'Connell said. "But you show up on a Wednesday, have a couple days of work and go out and play like that, welcome to the Minnesota Vikings Cam Robinson!"
It was a pretty cool moment for the former Jacksonville Jaguar, who was acquired in a trade last Tuesday. It had to feel nice for Robinson to feel appreciated in the Vikings' culture, to be on a winning team, and to have some immediate success in a victory.
Another game ball went to Justin Jefferson, who continued his remarkable consistency this year with a season-high 137 yards. And to Jordan Addison, who O'Connell said the Vikings "gotta keep feeding." And to Josh Oliver, T.J. Hockenson in his return to action, Byron Murphy Jr., and Harrison Smith. It was a total team effort for the Vikings in their bounce-back primetime win.
O'Connell never misses with his energy level in these postgame victory speeches.