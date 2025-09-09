Ex-Bears QB Jim McMahon cruises Chicago in Vikings limo before '85 reunion
Jim McMahon was the quarterback for the historic 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl team, but he was parading around the Windy City in a Minnesota Vikings-themed limousine on Monday night.
The driver was Tommy Kramer, who started 110 games at quarterback for the Vikings from 1977 to 1989. Four years after Kramer's final year in Minnesota, McMahon was the starting quarterback for the 1993 Vikings.
"The 85 Bears didn't like us dropping off Jimmy Mac at their hotel," Kramer quipped.
Monday's game, which the Vikings won 27-24 thanks to a 21-point fourth quarter fueled by 22-year-old quarterback J.J. McCarthy, wasn't just the season opener for the Vikings and Bears; it was the season opener on Monday Night Football and the night Chicago celebrated the 40th anniversary of the '85 Bears during a halftime ceremony.
It appears that Kramer and McMahon spent some quality time together over the opening weekend of the NFL season. The two former NFL quarterbacks were the stars of a meet-and-greet Sunday at a pizza joint in Chicago's Lincoln Park, and they hosted a tailgate party outside of Soldier Field before Monday night's NFC North showdown.
McMahon then joined his former Bears teammate to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Super Bowl-winning team, where he once again hoisted the Lombardi Trophy alongside the likes of Ron Rivera, Jeff Fischer, Richard Dent, Dan Hampton and Mike Singletary, the latter three of whom are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
McMahon walked onto the field with a significant limp, the result of a medical emergency a few years ago in which a surgery to repair bone spurs from a fractured ankle during his playing career turned into an infection that nearly resulted in doctors amputating his right leg.
McMahon, 66, is still beloved in Chicago. The crowd, probably not aware that he was cruising the city in a Vikings limo earlier that day, gave him a loud round of applause when he was introduced during the halftime ceremony.