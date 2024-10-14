Ex-Vikings CB Patrick Peterson open to a reunion with Minnesota
Future Hall of Fame cornerback and current free agent Patrick Peterson is open to a reunion with the Vikings, should they come calling.
Peterson was with the Vikings during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, spanning the end of the Mike Zimmer era and the start of Kevin O'Connell's tenure. He played in 31 games over those two seasons, intercepting six passes. After a big-time season in 2022, Peterson left to play for the Steelers, where he played in all 17 games last year (starting six of them) but his performance fell off noticeably from the season prior.
"I would like to be there too," Peterson responded when asked about a return to Minnesota on the Zach Gelb Show. "I love the coaching staff there. Coach Kevin, had an opportunity to build a solid relationship over the nine months that I was with him. It's just a great feel and a great organization to be around. Great guys to be around and show up to go to work with every day."
At 34, Peterson would match Stephon Gilmore as the oldest player in an already aged Minnesota cornerback room. He's been unsigned since the end of last season but is still training and keeping an open mind about a potential return to the NFL.
"I'm still leaving the book open. I'm still training," Peterson told Gelb. "I'm still working out because my mind is still in it. It's not like I cannot physically play or I feel like I can't physically give my best. I feel like I still have enough in the tank to help a team win. But that decision is out of my hands. So for the most part, I'm doing everything that I need to do just in case the phone does ring."
Ultimately, it seems unlikely that the Vikings would pursue Peterson, barring an injury. They've got Gilmore, Shaq Griffin, and Byron Murphy Jr. in their starting lineup, with Fabian Moreau and Akayleb Evans next in line for work.