Ex-Vikings QB Christian Ponder explains why his NFL career didn't pan out
Former Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder said on a podcast that he was "never the same" after suffering a shoulder injury as a junior at Florida State in 2009 — a reveal that adds some context to his underwhelming NFL career.
Ponder bounced back from the injury and played well enough the following year that the Vikings selected him 12th overall in the 2011 draft. Unfortunately, he was never particularly effective in the NFL and was out of the league after just six years. Part of that may have been due to both physical and mental issues caused by his shoulder injury at Florida State, combined with the pressure that came with being drafted so high.
Ponder dove into his career story with Joe Poduslenko on The Post Game Podcast.
"My junior year at Florida State, I had a really great year, was actually going to turn pro probably," he said. "Except, I think it was the ninth or tenth game of the year, we're playing Clemson, and the week before, basically I broke my ribs, didn't practice all week, was uncertain if I was going to play. Was a game-time decision, decided I wanted to play, was not mentally prepared for that game. Because of my uncertainty on whether I was going to play, I just did not prepare myself to play.
"Started off well ... we're winning (17-6) on the road at Death Valley in the Saturday night primetime game. But ended up throwing (four) picks in that game. Last interception of the game was gonna be a pick-six unless I went and tackled the guy, and I was so mad, my pride kicked in and I tried to go hit this 235-pound safety as hard as I could. Ended up injuring my (throwing) shoulder, third-degree AC joint separation, had surgery that ends my season.
"And really, I just never felt like I threw the football the same. I had this confidence beforehand, I just felt like — obviously I would miss some throws, I was never perfect — but I always had the confidence I wouldn't miss. I just trusted my arm and my ability as a quarterback. And I think after that injury, I just never felt the same. I think that slight lack of confidence in myself, on top of the added pressure of being a first-round draft pick and someone who was thought to be over-drafted, it was hard for me. Any position, but especially quarterback, if you are not confident in your abilities, you're always gonna be playing from behind. I was not confident, I dealt with a lot of anxiety, and it had an effect on how I played on the field."
Ponder began his Vikings career as the backup behind Donovan McNabb in 2011. He took over midseason, and despite throwing a 72-yard pass against the Packers on his first attempt as a starter, he struggled as a rookie. His best season came in 2012, when MVP Adrian Peterson led the Vikings to a 10-6 record and playoff berth. Ponder threw for 2,935 yards and 18 touchdowns that year, with an 81.2 passer rating. But due to an injury, he couldn't play in the playoffs, so Joe Webb got the start for Minnesota. Ponder then regressed in 2013 and lost the starting job due to injuries and poor play.
By 2014, when the Vikings drafted Teddy Bridgewater, Ponder's career was basically over. He hung around for a bit as a backup and had brief stints with the Raiders, Broncos, and 49ers from 2015-16, but he never made an appearance for any of those teams.
Ponder said he experienced a significant amount of anxiety during his NFL career. He never worked with mental health or sports performance coaches, which weren't as widely used then as they are now, and wishes he would've.
"I could feel the weight of expectation, Ponder said. "And especially because some people viewed me as being over-drafted. So there was not only the weight of being a first-round draft pick, but also proving my worth. These people were already kind of against me because they think oh, I didn't deserve that. So feeling kind of even more pressure."
These days, the 37-year-old Ponder is a father and entrepreneur.