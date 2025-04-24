Final Minnesota Vikings mock drafts from the NFL’s most trusted experts
With the 24th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings select ______________.
Only the Vikings know what the master plan is, but that isn't stopping the most reputable NFL insiders from pumping out mock drafts — and their final predictions are in now that draft day has arrive. Let's see what the Kipers and Schragers and Mayocks and Jeremiahs of the world think the Vikings will do.
Mel Kiper Jr.: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
What he said: "Minnesota signed guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly away from the Colts. It's a big improvement on the interior offensive line. Let's take it a step further. Jackson would replace Blake Brandel at the other guard spot, and he has the versatility to kick outside if needed."
Peter Schrager: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
What he said: "The Vikings have needs elsewhere and wouldn't list running back as a clear hole on their roster. But if Hampton is on the board, he'd be a wonderful addition to a young core that the organization hopes can grow old together."
Todd McShay: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
What he said: "The Vikings have four picks, tied for the fewest of any team, so they will field calls to move back and accumulate more draft capital. But if a player of Barron’s caliber falls, it would be difficult to part with this selection. Barron is a STEAL here—I think he could come off the board as early as no. 7 to the Jets. He has elite instincts and is always around the football. He’s one of the best 15 all-around players in this class."
Mike Mayock: Trade back with the Giants for picks 34, 99 and 105
What he said: "The Giants are coming up from 34 to 24. They're giving the first pick in the third round, which is No. 65, to Minnesota, and in return for that they're taking Jaxson Dart, quarterback, Ole Miss."
Daniel Jeremiah: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
What he said: "The expectation is the Vikings will address either the offensive or defensive line here, even after making additions at those spots through free agency. Harmon can learn from Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave before becoming a full-time starter."
Albert Breer: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
What he said: "I wanted to put Georgia S Malaki Starks here. The Vikings have also asked other teams on the availability of veteran corners, so someone such as Hairston could be in play, too. But this is doubling down on the team’s effort to get stronger and tougher down the middle, with Ryan Kelly, Will Fries and Jonathan Allen already added this offseason. And they don’t get much stronger or tougher than Booker."
Dane Brugler: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
What he said: "With Harrison Smith now 36, Emmanwori could help add immediate depth while giving Minnesota a super-talented safety for the long term."
Matt Miller: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
What he said: "The Vikings have been connected to defensive backs heavily in the past two weeks and are often mentioned as a trade-back candidate since the team has only four picks in this draft. If they stick, Emmanwori has the height-weight-speed traits to be a difference-maker at safety."
Lance Zeirlein: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
What he said: "With so many quality defensive backs still on the board, the Vikings could look to trade back ... but I'll give them the speedster out of Kentucky to instantly compete for starting reps."
Nate Tice: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
What he said: "Minnesota added some quality talent to its defensive interior with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, but the Vikings still need another body for the long term. Nolen has the explosion and speed to be a play-making menace for the Vikings’ blitz-happy defense up front."
Field Yates: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
What he said: "Minnesota's safety room is starting to change; Camryn Bynum is now in Indianapolis, and Harrison Smith is 36 years old. Emmanwori has exceptional physical traits and ball skills, dominating at the combine after a four-INT season."