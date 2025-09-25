Five key stats show how bad Aaron Rodgers has been under pressure
When Aaron Rodgers lines up under center Sunday in Dublin, he'll be looking across at a defense that is elite at generating pressure. That's bad news for Rodgers, who has played behind a shaky offensive line and struggled immensely when under pressure. The numbers simply don't lie.
1. 30.2% pressure rate
Rodgers has been under pressure on 30.2% of his 96 drop backs this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He's 6-of-22 passing for 146 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions when pressured with the Steelers. Of the 29 quarterbacks who have at least 63 drop backs this season, Rodgers' 30.2% pressure rate ranks 27th. That means he's not facing nearly as much pressure as the likes of Lamar Jackson (41.3%) or Jordan Love (40.9%).
2. Ranked dead last in PFF under pressure
Of the 29 quarterbacks with at least 63 drop backs this season, Rodgers' offensive grade from Pro Football Focus is 27.4 when he's pressured. That is the worst PFF offensive grade among qualified quarterbacks under pressure through three weeks. For context, Sam Darnold's PFF offensive grade under pressure is No. 1 in the league at 83.5.
3. Worst completion percentage when under pressure
Rodgers' completion percentage when under pressure is 27.3% (6 of 22), ranking dead last among the 29 quarterbacks with a minimum of 63 drop backs. The next worst is Trevor Lawrence at 36.4%, while Dak Prescott leads the NFL at 65.1% when under pressure.
If you're thinking, 'Oh, well, that stat probably doesn't include receiver drops.' Wrong. Rodgers' completion percentage under pressure has been impacted by ZERO drops. He's simply been inaccurate.
4. Turnover-worthy passes
This fun PFF stat calculates how many turnover-worthy passes (TWP) quarterbacks throw, and Rodgers is tied for the most in the NFL with three when he's under pressure. But it's more interesting when you consider that Rodgers has three turnover-worthy passes on just 22 attempts, giving him a TWP percentage of 9.4%, which is second-worst in the NFL behind Cincinnati's Jake Browning (11.1%).
Overall, Rodgers has five turnover-worthy passes in 86 attempts this season. That's good for the fifth-highest rate in the league, trailing only Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield, Spencer Rattler and Tua Tagovailoa.
5. Who is to blame for the pressure?
PFF tracks this stat and it splits the blame on Pittsburgh players like this:
- QB: 14.8%
- LT: 33.3%
- LG: 18.5%
- C: 11.1%
- RG: 11.1%
- RT: 22.2%
- TE: 3.7%
- Other: 3.7%
Based on the results through three weeks, Rodgers' left tackle, Broderick Jones, is a problem. He's been charged with nine pressures allowed, including four sacks, which is tied for the most sacks allowed in the NFL.