Former Vikings RB suffers scary season-ending injury in preseason opener
Former Vikings running back Alexander Mattison will miss the entirety of the 2025 season after undergoing season-ending neck surgery Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Mattison was injured in the Dolphins' preseason opener after being tackled in a way that had him landing on his head during the fourth quarter against the Bears. The 27-year-old stayed on the ground for a while following the tackle, with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel coming over to check on him. Mattison eventually was able to walk off the field and into the locker room under his own power.
Following the game, McDaniel said Mattison was suffering from neck and shoulder soreness. As it turns out, surgery was required, but Mattison is expected to make a full recovery.
Mattison, 27, had been aiming to make the Dolphins roster after signing with the team in free agency. Reports out of Miami's training camp was that Mattison had been one of the more impressive players in the team's practice sessions.
The Vikings drafted Mattison in the third round of the 2019 draft. He spent five seasons in Minnesota, rushing for 2,370 yards and 11 touchdowns before his release in 2024. Following his departure from the Vikings, Mattison signed a one-year deal with the Raiders. He rushed for 420 yards in 14 games for Las Vegas. His 2024 season was hampered by an ankle injury suffered in the Raiders' Week 11 loss to the Dolphins.