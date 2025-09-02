Inside The Vikings

Fresh Vikings injury and health updates on Harrison Smith, Andrew Van Ginkel

Andrew Van Ginkel hasn't practiced since Aug. 7 with an undisclosed injury, while Harrison Smith has been out since Aug. 11 because of a reported "personal health issue."

Joe Nelson

Andrew Van Ginkel (43) makes a tackle against the Packers while Harrison Smith (22) watches in the background.
Andrew Van Ginkel (43) makes a tackle against the Packers while Harrison Smith (22) watches in the background. / Image courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings
After word broke last week that veteran safety Harrison Smith, who hasn't practice since Aug. 11, is dealing with a "personal health issue" and will be evaluated weekly, it appears that his status for Monday night's season opener between the Vikings and Bears is still up in the air.

"We'll see about Week 1. It's not something that I expect to be terribly long term," said Ben Goessling, Vikings beat reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune, during a guest appearance on KFAN-FM 1003. on Tuesday.

"I think the fact that they didn't put him on an injured list, whether it's injured reserve or NFI or anything like that, I think tells you that they expect him back relatively soon. I think it's a little bit of a wait and see for Week 1, but I don't expect that it's going to be something that we're talking about for weeks and weeks."

If Smith doesn't play, Theo Jackson would slide into the starting role alongside fellow safety Josh Metellus.

Meanwhile, edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, who was named Second Team All-Pro with 11.5 sacks and two interception returns for touchdowns last season, hasn't practice since Aug. 7 due to an undisclosed injury. Goessling thinks Van Ginkel will be good to go Monday night.

"I think so," Goessling said when asked about Van Ginkel's status, adding that lengthy absences during the preseason could be an indication of Minnesota using extreme caution with star players when the games don't count.

"I think they've been cautious with that and we'll get an injury report later this week. I think a lot of it has been caution with a lot of these veterans that they're going to need," Goessling said. "Generally with them, the approach in the preseason is one of extreme caution. So even longer absences, it's typically more that they are mandating those than, 'Hey, this guy's really injured and we need to do this for this reason.'"

If Van Ginkel plays but is on a snap count, look for Dallas Turner, or perhaps Chaz Chambliss, to get more action.

