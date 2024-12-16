Geno Smith's knee injury looms large ahead of Vikings-Seahawks in Week 16
The status of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and his injured knee looms large ahead of the Vikings' trip to Seattle this week.
Smith got hurt on a low hit in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Packers and was unable to return. He was replaced by Sam Howell, who had a miserable time against Green Bay's defense. Howell was sacked four times on 19 dropbacks and completed just five of his 14 pass attempts for 24 yards. He also threw a pick as the Seahawks lost 30-13.
It was the type of performance that should lead to a greater appreciation for the season that Smith has had this year. The numbers aren't great — 14 TDs, 13 INTs, 43 sacks taken — but Sunday night helped illuminate the context of those statistics. Howell was completely eaten alive behind a porous offensive line. Despite some issues with red zone interceptions, Smith has overcome that context and played fairly well this year after making the Pro Bowl in each of the two previous seasons.
It would be a huge break for the Vikings if they get to face Howell this Sunday. Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald said after the game that Smith's knee appears to be structurally intact, but his status for this week's game is up in the air. We'll learn more over the course of this week regarding his chances to play against Minnesota.
Smith is the type of accurate veteran quarterback who could give the Vikings' defense some difficulty if he's able to play. Howell is the type of QB who could have a very long afternoon against Brian Flores' scheme. He started all 17 games for the Commanders last season and led the NFL in interceptions (21) and sacks taken (65).
The Vikings' focus remains on their game Monday night against the Bears. Beginning on Tuesday, they'll turn the page and get ready to face the Seahawks on a slightly shorter week. That task would become significantly less daunting if Smith isn't able to suit up in Week 16.
If they win on Monday, the Vikings will control their own destiny over the final three weeks of the regular season.
