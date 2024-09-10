George Kittle says Christian McCaffrey will play against Vikings
After an impressive 28-6 win in Week 1 against the Giants, the Vikings will look to keep things rolling in their home opener against the 49ers. After San Francisco opened its season on Monday Night Football without Christian McCaffrey, there are differing reports about whether the reigning offensive player of the year will play in Minnesota.
McCaffrey has been dealing with calf tightness and reportedly pulled himself out of practice last Friday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that there's a "real chance" he won't play against the Vikings on Sunday, but his teammate George Kittle seems to disagree.
"When Christian is back next week, you’ll see some of those fun plays. You’re going to see the offensive MVP go out there and be a really good football player again,” Kittle said on ESPN after the Niners walloped the Jets 32-19.
San Francisco's offense didn't miss a beat without McCaffrey. Backup running back Jordan Mason had 28 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown, both career-highs for the third-year product out of Georgia Tech.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. also showcased his versatility with eight carries for 23 yards and one touchdown. Kyle Shanahan's offensive system has routinely shown that it can run the football no matter who is in the backfield, though the Vikings limited the 49ers to 65 yards on 22 carries in an upset victory in Minneapolis last season.
McCaffrey played in that 2023 matchup and finished with 96 total yards (51 receiving) and two touchdowns.