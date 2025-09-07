Harrison Smith ruled out for opener, won't travel with Vikings to Chicago
Vikings safety Harrison Smith has officially been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Bears due to an illness, and he will not be traveling with the team.
Smith practiced Saturday for the first time since since August 11 due to a personal health issue, but he was listed as doubtful on the final injury report released on Saturday. He's now officially out.
The Vikings will now lean even more on Joshua Metellus, Theo Jackson and Jay Ward at the safety position. When healthy, Smith and Metellus are the starting safeties, with Jackson filling the role vacated by last year's safety standout Camryn Bynum, who had an interception in his debut with the Colts on Sunday.
Ward played the majority of the snaps in Minnesota's preseason games. If Smith, Metellus and Jackson are all healthy, Ward's role will be mostly as a special teams ace.
Smith joins backup running back Zavier Scott and defensive lineman Elijah Williams as notable Minnesota players out for the season opener against Chicago.
Here's what head coach Kevin O'Connell said about Smith's status on Friday.
“Harrison Smith did take part in practice today on a limited basis. He’ll have a doubtful game status designation. And Xavier Scott and Elijah Williams will be out for the football game, and Christian Darrisaw will be questionable after getting in a full day today. So, other than that, no other players will go in with designations," he said.
"He probably did a little more than I expected today., which was really encouraging. But yeah, it’s just a matter of time back on the grass. It’s it’s definitely not mental. He’s been doing this long enough to stay sharp. It’s more of a physical ramp-up for him as as we move forward.”
The fact that Smith returned to practice and is simply working his way back into physical condition is a decent indicator that he could be ready to make his season debut when the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) visit U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 2 for Sunday Night Football.