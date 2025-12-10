T.J. Hockenson pops up on Vikings' injury report, plus other notes

Tight end T.J. Hockenson was a notable surprise on the Vikings' Wednesday injury report. He did not particpate in practice due to a shin injury.

The #Vikings first injury report of Week 15 pic.twitter.com/L8cJeGJ76h — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 10, 2025

Donovan Jackson and Levi Drake Rodriguez were both limited after missing last week's game against Washington. Christian Darrisaw did not practice on Wednesday, despite doing so in most weeks this season, so it will be worth monitoring his status.

Theo Jackson missed his second straight game on Sunday against the Commanders with a neck injury, and he was limited on Wednesday. Kevin O'Connell provided a positive update about his status when speaking to the media.

"He got some more clarity from our medical staff, and also some expert opinions outside, and he should be able to work back in this week. But we'll see how he does with practice today, and how he transitions throughout the week, but hoping to have him."

Minnesota will need all hands on deck when it travels to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

