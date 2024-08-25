Highest- and lowest-graded Vikings who helped, hurt chances of making roster
While Jaren Hall appears to be on the bubble of making the Vikings’ 53-man roster, his efforts in Saturday’s 26-3 preseason-finale win over the Philadelphia Eagles can only help his chances.
Hall completed 17-of-25 passes for 189 yards and two scores and also carried the ball twice for 11 yards in the victory. His stellar performance garnered the highest Pro Football Focus grade of Vikings offensive players at 85.2. Hall had a 90.4 grade last week in the victory over Cleveland.
At one point it seemed quite likely the Vikings would let Hall clear waivers and sign him to the practice squad. After all, the Vikings could have Hall in uniform on Sundays as an emergency quarterback regardless if he was on the active roster or the practice squad. But with all the good things Hall put on tape the last two weeks, there’s no guarantee he’d clear waivers.
The Vikings may not want to risk losing him by taking that chance.
Defensive tackle Jalen Redmond was the Vikings’ highest-graded player overall, receiving a 90.1 mark from PFF. We recently projected Redmond as a longshot to make the roster, however, his impressive showing Saturday could move him closer into the mix. Redmond had three tackles, including one for loss, and posted a 91.9 run defense grade.
Redmond also outperformed other bubble players on the defensive line, including James Lynch (65.7 grade), Tyler Manoa (57.8) and Jaquelin Roy (47.9). We’ve previously projected Levi Drake Rodriguez as a lock, but he had the worst grade among defensive linemen at 38.6.
While Redmond’s performance likely doesn’t vault him about Rodriguez, perhaps it could be a strong enough showing to move him ahead of other bubble players along the defensive line.
A player who may have ended his chances of making the 53-man roster is former first-round safety Lewis Cine. Cine had the third-worst grade among Vikings defenders at 38.6, had a bad missed tackle — his tackling grade was 29.1 — and was whistled for pass interference.
Cine appeared to be on the bubble of making the 53-man, but the Vikings already have a strong safety group, and several other bubble players had strong showings, which could mean Cine’s days in Minneapolis are coming to a close. At safety, Bobby McCain graded higher at 68.4.
Similarly, Akayleb Evans was another bubble player who didn’t do himself any favors, receiving the worst PFF grade among Vikings defensive players at 36.9. He had just a 32.5 coverage grade and was the Vikings’ lowest-graded player who played at least 30 preseason snaps at 38.7.
On the offensive line, right guard Tyrese Robinson (71.7 grade) and center Michael Jurgens (68.9) are likely a couple bubble players who bolstered their chances of making the 53-man, while center Matthew Cindric (41.7) and left guard Spencer Rolland (40.6) didn’t impress.
Other notable performances Saturday came from linebacker Owen Porter (82.5 grade), cornerback Jay Ward (81.7), linebackers Jihad Ward (81.4) and Brian Asamoah (80.3), cornerbacks Dwight McGlothern (80.1) and Duke Shelley (76.9), linebackers Dallas Gant (76.9) and Jordan Kunaszyk (72.6), corner Nahshon Wright (72.4) and tackle David Quessenberry (71.7).