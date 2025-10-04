How to watch or listen as the Vikings take on the Browns in London
Coming off of last Sunday's loss in Dublin, the Vikings have spent the week in the English countryside making preparations for the second leg of their two-week international trip. They're all set to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Game details
Kickoff, once again, is at 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. local). The Browns are technically the home team, but the Vikings have projected that the crowd will be around 60 percent in their favor.
The Vikings are 2-2 with a +22 point differential. The Browns are 1-3 and -46.
How to watch or listen
The game will be televised on NFL Network with Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Sara Walsh on the call. It will also be available on local television in the home markets of the two teams, including on FOX 9 in the Twin Cities. Streaming is available on NFL+ and other platforms.
Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, and Ben Leber will call the game for the Vikings radio network on 100.3 KFAN. Westwood One will have a national radio broadcast as well, with English commentator Oliver Wilson and former Vikings tight end Byron Chamberlain on the call.
Preview
The Vikings are looking to move to 5-0 in franchise history in games played in London. They beat the Steelers there in 2013, the Browns in 2017, the Saints in 2022, and the Jets in 2024. This will be their third time playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the past four seasons.
It may work in the Vikings' favor that they've been overseas for more than a week now and are fully adjusted to the time difference. The Browns just arrived in London a couple days ago. It might also work in the Vikings' favor that Cleveland is giving third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel his first career start in this game. He faces a tall task against Brian Flores' complex defensive scheme.
Less ideal for the Vikings is the state of their offensive line against an elite Browns defensive line. The Vikings are without three starters and their backup center due to injuries. They'll be starting Blake Brandel at center despite the fact that he's never played that position in a game in the NFL or college. Undrafted rookie Joe Huber will make his first career start and play left guard, while struggling backup Justin Skule gets the nod at right tackle.
It'll be critical for the Vikings to use quick passes with Carson Wentz to prevent Myles Garrett and the Browns' pass rush from wrecking their offense. On paper, this should be a defensive slugfest that might be a race to 20 points.