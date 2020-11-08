SI.com
Inside The Vikings
HomeGame DayNewsSkol Section+
Search

How to Watch Vikings vs Lions: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Will Ragatz

Are you ready for the Everson Griffen revenge game?

This could go one of two ways: either the Vikings win and start to feel like they've got a chance to get back into the hunt, or they drop their sixth straight home game and we all start looking towards the 2021 draft again.

On paper, the Vikings should have enough firepower to beat the Lions. Dalvin Cook is playing at an incredibly high level, they've got two star receivers, and the offensive line is trending upwards. Really, it'll all come down to Kirk Cousins.

Things are less rosy on defense, but the Vikings do have the benefit of the Lions being without Kenny Golladay. They'll need young players to step up at cornerback and on the defensive line.

Here's everything you need to get ready for kickoff:

The inactive lists for both teams will come out at 10:30 a.m. central time.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside the stadium. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Fans allowed: 250 (player families, mostly)

Game Time: 12:00 pm. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -4 (O/U 52)

TV Channel: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING INSIDE THE VIKINGS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 9 NFL Picks: Buccaneers Over Saints, Bills Beat Seahawks

Will Ragatz's picks for every game in the Week 9 NFL slate.

Will Ragatz

Vikings-Lions Preview: Inside Scoop From Detroit

We asked five questions to John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated's All Lions.

Will Ragatz

Vikings-Lions Saturday Roster Moves: Stafford Activated, Vikings Elevate Two

The Vikings have brought Brett Jones and Abdullah Anderson up to the active roster.

Will Ragatz

Vikings-Lions Predictions: Can Minnesota Win a Home Game For Once?

The Vikings are looking to snap a five-game losing streak at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 9.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Sign Hercules Mata'afa to Active Roster, Place Mark Fields on IR

The Vikings made a couple of roster moves on Friday afternoon. More could be coming on Saturday.

Will Ragatz

Final Vikings Injury Report: Three Cornerbacks Out, One Questionable

The Vikings will once again be banged up at cornerback this weekend against the Lions.

Will Ragatz

Four Key Players to Watch in Vikings vs. Lions

These four players will have a major say on the outcome of Sunday's game in Minneapolis.

Will Ragatz

Way Too Early 2021 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Roundup

Will the Vikings take a quarterback in next year's draft or address another area of need?

Will Ragatz

Vikings Sign CB Dylan Mabin Off Raiders' Practice Squad

The Vikings add some additional depth at cornerback, which is needed right now because of their injuries.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Wednesday Injury Report: Cornerback Concerns Remain

The Vikings are extremely banged up at the cornerback position heading into their game against the Lions.

Will Ragatz