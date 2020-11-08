How to Watch Vikings vs Lions: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Are you ready for the Everson Griffen revenge game?

This could go one of two ways: either the Vikings win and start to feel like they've got a chance to get back into the hunt, or they drop their sixth straight home game and we all start looking towards the 2021 draft again.

On paper, the Vikings should have enough firepower to beat the Lions. Dalvin Cook is playing at an incredibly high level, they've got two star receivers, and the offensive line is trending upwards. Really, it'll all come down to Kirk Cousins.

Things are less rosy on defense, but the Vikings do have the benefit of the Lions being without Kenny Golladay. They'll need young players to step up at cornerback and on the defensive line.

Here's everything you need to get ready for kickoff:

The inactive lists for both teams will come out at 10:30 a.m. central time.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside the stadium. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Fans allowed: 250 (player families, mostly)

Game Time: 12:00 pm. CT

Betting Line: Vikings -4 (O/U 52)

TV Channel: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

