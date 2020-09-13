How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

After eight long months, Vikings football is finally back. And what better way to kick off the 2020 season than by taking on the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium? We're about to learn a lot about both of these teams, but only one will emerge with a 1-0 record and be halfway to a season sweep (unless they tie like in Week 2 of 2018, I guess).

Here's everything you need to get ready for the game.

Video preview: Embedded at the top of this page

Will's pick: Packers 27, Vikings 24

I want to be optimistic here and predict a Vikings victory, but I just can't bring myself to do it. The lack of home-field advantage with no fans hurts. The lack of Danielle Hunter hurts even more. The Vikings are talented and have good coaching, but there are too many unknowns – most notably their young cornerback group going against Aaron Rodgers. I'm also very worried about how the interior offensive line will hold up. Garrett Bradbury struggled against Kenny Clark and the Packers last year, and the Vikings somehow managed to get worse at guard this offseason.

Look for the inactive lists for both teams at around 10:30 a.m. central. Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside the stadium. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Fans allowed: None

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX (Chris Myers, Jen Hale, Greg Jennings, Brock Huard)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling