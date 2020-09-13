SI.com
Inside The Vikings
HomeNewsGame DaySkol Section+
Search

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers: TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

Will Ragatz

After eight long months, Vikings football is finally back. And what better way to kick off the 2020 season than by taking on the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium? We're about to learn a lot about both of these teams, but only one will emerge with a 1-0 record and be halfway to a season sweep (unless they tie like in Week 2 of 2018, I guess).

Here's everything you need to get ready for the game.

Video preview: Embedded at the top of this page

Five Takeaways From the Vikings' Initial 53-Man Roster For 2020

Analysis of the Vikings' First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2020

NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Opinions Vary on Vikings Heading Into 2020

Behind Enemy Lines: Opponent Q&A With PackerCentral

Meet the Vikings' Six Captains for the 2020 Season

Vikings vs. Packers Injury Report

Ranking Every Vikings Position Group Heading Into the 2020 Season

With No Danielle Hunter, the Spotlight is on Yannick Ngakoue in Week 1

Vikings Sign Nate Meadors to Active Roster, Call Up Hardy Nickerson Jr.

The Vikings' Dalvin Cook Extension is Exciting But Risky

Vikings vs. Packers Predictions Roundup

Will's pick: Packers 27, Vikings 24

I want to be optimistic here and predict a Vikings victory, but I just can't bring myself to do it. The lack of home-field advantage with no fans hurts. The lack of Danielle Hunter hurts even more. The Vikings are talented and have good coaching, but there are too many unknowns – most notably their young cornerback group going against Aaron Rodgers. I'm also very worried about how the interior offensive line will hold up. Garrett Bradbury struggled against Kenny Clark and the Packers last year, and the Vikings somehow managed to get worse at guard this offseason.

Look for the inactive lists for both teams at around 10:30 a.m. central. Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside the stadium. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Fans allowed: None

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX (Chris Myers, Jen Hale, Greg Jennings, Brock Huard)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

THANKS FOR READING INSIDE THE VIKINGS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Vikings' Dalvin Cook Extension is Exciting But Risky

If Cook gets injured again or sees his production falter, the Vikings might end up regretting this deal.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Vikings vs. Packers Predictions: Entering the Unknown

Who will emerge from a long offseason and leave U.S. Bank Stadium 1-0? We're about to find out.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Sign Nate Meadors to Active Roster, Call Up Hardy Nickerson Jr.

The Vikings finally have a backup safety on the active roster.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Restructure Eric Kendricks' Deal to Make Room For Dalvin Cook Contract

This isn't a pay cut, the Vikings are just converting some base salary into signing bonus for Kendricks.

Will Ragatz

Vikings, Dalvin Cook Agree to Five-Year, $63 Million Contract Extension

The Vikings and their star running back finally worked out a new deal just ahead of the start of the season.

Will Ragatz

Alexander Mattison Criticizes Fans Who Booed Moment of Unity Before Chiefs-Texans Game

The Vikings running back wrote an impassioned Twitter thread criticizing the boos from Thursday's NFL opener.

Will Ragatz

Vikings vs. Packers Injury Report: No Vikings Listed, Raven Greene Questionable

The Packers could potentially be without a couple impact players on Sunday, but no one too important.

Will Ragatz

Ranking Every Vikings Position Group Heading Into the 2020 Season

Every position group on the Vikings' 53-man roster, ranked from strongest to weakest.

Will Ragatz

With No Danielle Hunter, the Spotlight is on Yannick Ngakoue in Week 1

The star defensive end will make his Vikings debut against David Bakhtiari, Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Announce Six Captains For 2020 Season

Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Kyle Rudolph, Riley Reiff, Anthony Barr, and Harrison Smith are the Vikings' captains.

Will Ragatz