How'd J.J. McCarthy do in Vikings' preseason opener? Full QB1 recap
Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy played just one series to begin Saturday's preseason opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it resulted in points.
The Vikings' first-team offense — sans Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw, and Aaron Jones — didn't get into the end zone on the game's first possession, but they moved the ball enough to set up Will Reichard for a 48-yard-field goal. The drive included a conversion on third down and another on fourth down near midfield before eventually stalling in Texans territory.
McCarthy got off to a hot start by connecting with Jordan Addison on each of his first three dropbacks. He hit Addison for 10 yards on a crosser on the initial third down, then made his most impressive throw two plays later. McCarthy was staring down pressure and threw with anticipation for Addison, who came out of his break and dove for an 18-yard gain.
On the ensuing second down, after a nice Jordan Mason run, McCarthy's short pass to C.J. Ham resulted in a loss of yardage. He then threw high over the middle of the field to Lucky Jackson for his first incompletion of the day. On 4th and 4 at the Houston 43, Kevin O'Connell left the offense on the field and McCarthy showed off his athleticism, scrambling to the right sideline to pick up eight yards and move the chains.
McCarthy then threw incomplete for Addison on first down and tried to throw across his body to Mason on third down. That ball fell incomplete too. Instead of trying another fourth down, O'Connell sent Reichard onto the field to get some points on the board.
McCarthy finished his day 4 for 7 for 30 yards and an eight-yard run. He led a 13-play, 58-yard drive that took over six minutes off the clock and resulted in a field goal.
As has been the case throughout training camp, there was good and bad in this performance from the Vikings' 22-year-old quarterback. He started 3 for 3 for 33 yards, including one excellent throw, and the scramble was nice. But his last three passes were incomplete and his accuracy wasn't perfect. Overall, I'd probably give McCarthy a 'B' grade on a very small sample size. Whatever your thoughts are on McCarthy, this drive probably didn't do anything to impact them one way or the other.
Sam Howell came into the game at quarterback for the Vikings on the team's second offensive possession. The next time we see McCarthy take a snap in a game will almost certainly be on September 8 in Chicago, when the regular season begins.