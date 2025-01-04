Inside scoop: Five Vikings-Lions questions with Detroit writer
Ahead of Sunday night's heavyweight battle between the Vikings and Lions in Detroit, we reached out to get the opponent perspective from John Maakaron of Lions On SI, who answered our five questions about the big game.
1. What's the feeling around the Lions and the fanbase heading into this critical game?
Dan Campbell has embraced the pressure that this game presents, and the fans are completely bought in on his mentality. After getting a taste of playing on the big stage last season, this young Lions team is excited for the opportunity that this game presents. Campbell will have his team ready to go, and there will be no shortage of motivation. There seems to be confidence within the fanbase, as fans trust stars such as Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown to show up and be at their best in such a massive game. The Lions won’t take the Vikings lightly, but there is plenty of confidence that they can go out and get the job done.
2. How much have the injuries to David Montgomery, Carlton Davis III, Alim McNeill, and other key players impacted the Lions' outlook?
The injuries have decimated the Lions’ defense. Aidan Hutchinson was playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level before his leg injury, and Carlton Davis and Alim McNeill were having Pro Bowl-caliber seasons before their respective injuries. Those players are just three of the 13 defensive and 18 total players currently on injured reserve. Because the defense has been so battered, the offense has had to play at an exceptional level. Thanks to the scheme of Ben Johnson and the array of talent within the offense, they’ve been able to do just that.
As for Montgomery, Detroit misses his powerful running style. However, Jahmyr Gibbs has been able to handle the load in his absence and looks like a player worthy of being the main option out of the backfield in the coming years. There’s hope that Montgomery will be back for the postseason at some point, and that would be big for the Lions’ run game.
3. What makes Ben Johnson so special as an offensive coordinator? Is this his last run with Detroit?
Johnson has a knack for finding even the smallest weaknesses in an opposing defense and exploiting it. He’s designed trick plays around how opponents react to fumbles and always seems to be one step ahead of what defensive coordinators are thinking. Johnson has been able to show one look, then come back to it in the following weeks and do something else within it that puts defenses off balance.
Johnson’s future is intriguing. He has spurned interest from NFL teams each of the last two years to return to Detroit, including doing so this past season because he wanted to make another run at the Super Bowl. He’s helped the team get into position to do that yet again, and whether or not they win it this year will have an impact on his decision. Should the Lions hoist the Lombardi Trophy, I believe there’s a good chance he will leave. If they get close but fall short, he could wind up with that same feeling that draws him back for another season.
4. In a game that figures to go down to the wire again, what's an X-factor or two for the Lions?
Jameson Williams is quickly becoming a huge part of the Lions’ offense. He had two touchdowns against the 49ers on Monday, and the Lions continue to find ways to get him the ball. With his ability to burn defenses deep or take an end-around for a big gain, Williams is a player who could have a massive impact on Sunday’s game. He’s also 33 yards shy of 1,000 receiving yards, so the Lions could target him deep early to get that out of the way. One other player on offense to keep an eye on is Sam LaPorta, who has had a big uptick in production over the last four games after a quiet start to the season.
5. What's your pick and score prediction for arguably the biggest regular season game ever?
This game has the potential to be a shootout, with both teams having explosive offenses. The Lions should be able to establish the run throughout the early stages of the game, which will force the Vikings to adjust. As a result, the Lions will have an opportunity to get a big play from Williams on a deep ball from Goff late in the game. Detroit wins an absolute thriller in the final minute, 30-27.
