Insider scoop: Jalen Ramsey linked to 3 teams. Vikings a long shot?
Jalen Ramsey would be an incredible addition to the Minnesota Vikings, but is the chance that Minnesota trades for him even realistic?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was asked if he thinks the Vikings are in on Ramsey, and he made it sound like Ramsey's $24 million guaranteed in 2025 is a road block for Minnesota.
"I've thought about that with the Vikings. I did check on that. I do not, unless something changes with the money, then maybe they would get involved. From what I was told, the money would sort of a non-starter for Minnesota. I wouldn't totally take it off the table, but I don't have them on my short list," Fowler said on KFAN-FM 100.3 Tuesday morning.
Fowler views the Rams as the favorite, though he also mentioned the Seahawks and Commanders.
"I still have the Rams and then it's hard to figure out which team is going to be the mystery team. Seattle interests me because they have been looking at free agent corners and they wanted to draft a corner and didn't, so they still have a need there. And then Washington, from what I've heard, at least looked into it at one point," Fowler explained.
"But a lot of these teams are spooked by the money because of the $24 million guaranteed. The Rams are sort of waiting it out. It's really interesting. I do think it'll get done, I just don't know what it's going to look like financially. But I know he's supposed to get traded in somewhat short order, so I think in the next week or two I could see it coming together."
Last week, Ben Goessling, who covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, said he wouldn't rule out the idea of the Vikings getting involved in a deal for the three-time All-Pro corner.
"You'd have to figure out how you'd have to make that work financially, but if they could figure that out, I wouldn't rule it out. I think it's certainly worth keeping in mind just because of the need and the familiarity with him from a lot of that coaching staff having been with him with the Rams," Goessling said.
Ramsey was with the Rams when they beat the Bucs in the Super Bowl in 2022. Five members of the 2025 Vikings coach staff were part of the 2021-22 Rams coaching staff: Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was the offensive coordinator; offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was the tight ends coach and pass game coordinator; senior offensive assistant Chris O'Hara was an offensive assistant; outside linebackers coach Thad Bogardus was an assistant linebackers coach; and defensive line coach Marcus Dixon was the Rams' assistant D-line coach.