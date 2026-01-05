Do any of the 8 players the Vikings signed to future contracts have a shot?

Roster construction for the 2026 season is already underway as the Minnesota Vikings have signed eight players to reserve/future contracts, just one day after the regular season ended with a 16-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

On Monday, the 9-8 Vikings, who will be watching the playoffs at home, signed the following players to reserve/future contracts, which are essentially non-guaranteed deals that give players a chance to compete for a roster spot during next season.

WR Joaquin Davis

T Caleb Etienne

WR Dontae Fleming

S Kahlef Hailassie

WR Jeshaun Jones

G Vershon Lee

TE Bryson Nesbit

LB Josh Ross

Do any of them have the potential to have impactful roles with the Vikings in the future?

"Of the eight players, Hailassie might have the best shot to earn a meaningful role for the Vikings at some point," says Vikings On SI's Will Ragatz. "The 25-year-old at least has some previous regular-season experience, playing over 100 defensive snaps for the Browns in 2023. He’s got some versatility, and there’s room for a safety to emerge in Minnesota in the post-Harrison Smith world. The wide receivers are also somewhat interesting. Jones is entering his third season with the Vikings, and Davis has a unique height/speed profile."

Davis was signed by the Vikings in early December. He's 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, and he's yet to be tested fully at the NFL level since he's a rookie out of North Carolina Central who signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent before creating some buzz during training camp.

Davis apparently ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and recorded a 42-inch vertical leap at the HBCU pro day, which are remarkable numbers. He caught 92 passes for 1,211 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past three seasons at NC Central.

Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) reacts with defensive end Jonathan Harris (92) after an interception against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The safety situation in 2026 will certainly feature Josh Metellus, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last month. He'll be back as a team leader, while Theo Jackson is entering the second year of a three-year extension he signed with Minnesota before the start of the 2025 season. Behind them, it's Jay Ward, Tavierre Thomas, and Hailassie.

