Reputable Vikings insider doesn't think Jalen Ramsey speculation is crazy
Is there any chance that All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey gets traded to the Minnesota Vikings?
We connected the dots from a logical perspective last week, and former NFL star Jason McCourtney said on ESPN Tuesday that he thinks Ramsey would be an "awesome fit" with defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme in Minnesota. And now you can count reputable Vikings insider Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune among those who think it's worth keeping an eye on.
"It is an interesting question," Goessling said on KFAN-FM 100.3, replying to a question from a listener of the weekday show hosted by Vikings announcer Paul Allen.
"I think it's certainly worth keeping in mind because there is that history with Kevin O'Connell. He won a Super Bowl with Kevin O'Connell. I think there would be a need there, certainly," Goessling continued. "You'd have to figure out how you'd have to make that work financially, but if they could figure that out, I wouldn't rule it out. I think it's certainly worth keeping in mind just because of the need and the familiarity with him from a lot of that coaching staff having been with him with the Rams."
Ramsey and his marriage with the Miami Dolphins is clearly strained, and team officials are on record confirming that Ramsey wants to be traded. That's an important date because the dead money cap hit the Dolphins will eat is significantly reduced if he's traded after the calendar flips to June.
How much is it going to cost a team to acquire Ramsey? That's the big unknown, but the Vikings' championship window is clearly wide open — as long as J.J. McCarthy is good — and Ramsey would instantly erase any questions about Minnesota's cornerback room, which is currently anchored by Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Mekhi Blackmon, Jeff Okudah and Dwight McGlothern.
From a contract perspective, only $24 million for the 2025-26 season is guaranteed to Ramsey despite him signing a three-year, $72 million deal with the Dolphins last year. Because of that, the Vikings or any other team could treat him as a one-year rental.
Per Over The Cap, the Vikings currently have about $14.2 million in cap space.