'It could happen': Russini says Vikings fans 'have to come to grips' with Aaron Rodgers possibility
- Until Rodgers signs with Pittsburgh or retires, Russini isn't giving up on the Rodgers-Vikings option.
- Russini is getting vibes that a lot of Vikings fans don't want Rodgers.
Until Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers or retires, Dianna Russini is going to hammer home what she believes is a realistic possibility where Rodgers signs with the Minnesota Vikings.
Rodgers and Minnesota isn't going to happen now. Perhaps never. But Vikings general manager Kwesii Adofo-Mensah made it clear that he won't 100% close the door on the Rodgers. That said, the Vikings like where they're at with J.J. McCarthy. At least for now — and Russini thinks Vikings fans need to "come to grips" with the Rodgers possibility.
"I do think there's a world — and I know Vikings fans don't want to see it. Whether it's their hate for Aaron Rodgers. Whether it's they feel J.J.'s not getting a fair shake. Whatever the reason is for why some Vikings fans don't want to see Aaron Rodgers, they have to come to grips — there is a world that exists, this year, where Aaron Rodgers hangs out and the Minnesota Vikings pick up the phone and they make the call. It could happen," Russini said Thursday on Scoop City. "
At the same time, Russini acknowledged that there's a world where McCarthy looks amazing and the Vikings have no concerns moving ahead with him as QB1 in 2025. For now, as McCarthy has admitted, he hasn't been told he's the starter.
"J.J. McCarthy has not been told he is the starter. He has not been told he is the No. 1 guy. Even before Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold walked away, or at least went to other teams, it was always discussed that it would be a competition this summer," Russini said. "They're not telling him anything. That is also telling to me. They don't know, how could they know? He's coming off injury, they need to see it."
If the Vikings stick with a plan to bring in a veteran to compete with McCarthy for the starting job, the remaining options are pretty limited. Veterans who might have enough left in the tank to start for Minnesota are names like Joe Flacco and Ryan Tannehill. Others who are likely a tier below those two are Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater and Carson Wentz.
It's slim pickings, but none of it matters if McCarthy is the man... or if the Vikings pick up the phone and ring up Rodgers.