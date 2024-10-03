Ivan Pace Jr. set to return for Vikings, who are approaching full strength
Knock on wood, but the Vikings are getting close to being at full strength, health-wise. They got Jordan Addison and Dallas Turner back from injuries last week. This week, they'll get linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. back after he missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Then, at some point after the bye, T.J. Hockenson will be ready to join the offense.
Pace practiced in full on Thursday and will head to London to play without any limitations against the Jets on Sunday, barring any sort of setback.
Veteran Kamu Grugier-Hill filled in quite nicely at linebacker over the last two weeks, snagging an interception in both games, but the Vikings will be excited to get Pace back into the mix in their defense. He was incredible as a rookie in 2023 and was one of their best players in the opener against the Giants, a game where he had four pressures and five tackles. He added nine tackles in Week 2 against the 49ers.
With Pace set to re-join Blake Cashman as the Vikings' starting linebackers, Grugier-Hill will return to his previous role as the top backup and a key special teams player. It's possible he could mix in for a handful of snaps on defense after playing as well as he did in Pace's absence. The depth of this Vikings defense is rather remarkable.
The only players who were limited for the Vikings during Thursday's practice were Brandon Powell (chest) and Josh Oliver (wrist). Both appear to be on track to play this weekend.
The Vikings' flight departs from Minnesota on Thursday afternoon and lands on Friday morning in London time. They'll fight some jet-lag while going through a day of preparation on Friday, but should be fully adjusted by the time Sunday's kickoff rolls around.