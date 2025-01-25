J.J. McCarthy and Andrew Van Ginkel start Skol clap at Wolves-Nuggets game
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel were in attendance the Minnesota Timberwolves-Denver Nuggets game Saturday afternoon at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Wolves briefly showed the duo on the video board during the first quarter, and McCarthy started doing a Skol clap to loud applause from the crowd.
McCarthy, whom the Vikings selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, missed all of his rookie season due to a season-ending meniscus injury in the preseason. Nevertheless, he appears to be the team’s quarterback of the future. Whether that will be this upcoming season or later on remains anyone's guess as he continues to go through the rehab process, which has resulted in him losing 20 pounds, according to a report from ESPN's Kevin Seifert on Saturday.