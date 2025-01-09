Jaguars are latest to request interview with Brian Flores for head coaching vacancy
The Jaguars announced on Wednesday that they have requested to interview Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their open head coaching vacancy.
Flores is one of the hottest head coaching candidates this cycle. Jacksonville joins the Jets and Bears as teams that have requested to interview Flores already. He has previously said that he plans to take every interview that teams request.
"I plan on taking them all. I plan on sitting down and having conversations with any team that's interested in talking to me about that position," said Flores Tuesday when discussing his name popping up as a popular candidate. "I look forward to talking to people about my football journey. When that time comes, I'll do that but I don't think I'm even allowed to talk to anyone until next week. So, really the focus is on the Rams."
The Vikings have a playoff game to prepare for this week against the Rams on Monday night. Interviews for playoff teams will be allowed to begin virtually three days after their wild-card game and they must be done before the end of the divisional round.
Jacksonville has requested interviews with eight other people for its head coaching vacancy, but it will be worth monitoring the interest between Flores in the Jaguars no matter how long Minnesota's playoff run lasts.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.