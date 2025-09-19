Ja'Marr Chase plans to Griddy in Jefferson's house: 'I wanna piss him off'
Ja'Marr Chase was asked an important question on Thursday: Is he allowed to Griddy in Justin Jefferson's house? He didn't hesitate in his answer.
"I mean, if he doesn't want me to, I wanna do it," said Chase of his friend and former LSU teammate. "If he doesn't want me to do it then I'm gonna do it now, purposely. I wanna piss him off. Hell yeah."
"Who knows what I'll do when I get in the end zone," he added. "I might get a fine this week."
Chase and Jefferson became close when they spent two seasons together at LSU from 2018 to '19. In that second season, along with Joe Burrow, they lit the college football world on fire. Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns, Jefferson had 111-1,540-18, and the Tigers stamped themselves as one of the greatest CFB teams ever by going 15-0 and winning the national title.
During that 2019 LSU campaign, Jefferson and Chase also popularized the Griddy dance after scoring touchdowns. It's become a national sensation that is fairly synonymous with Jefferson, who Griddy'd into the end zone on his first NFL touchdown, but Chase does it quite a bit as well.
Since that season, the two have proven to be arguably the two best wide receivers on the planet. Jefferson went 22nd overall to the Vikings in 2020 and was a near-instant superstar. Chase, despite opting out of the 2020 college season, went fifth to the Bengals a year later and hit the ground running in similar fashion. No one in the NFL has more receiving yards than Jefferson since 2021. No one has more receiving touchdowns than Chase during that span.
They've faced off twice in their NFL careers, in 2021 and 2023. Both games were 27-24 overtime wins for the Bengals in Cincinnati. Chase caught a combined nine passes for 165 yards and a touchdown in those two contests. Jefferson had 12 catches for 155 yards. Sunday afternoon's meeting will be Chase's first game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Jefferson will have plenty of motivation, knowing he's never scored against or beaten the Bengals. If he needed any extra juice, Chase's playful trash talk might have supplied it.
"It's always extra," Jefferson said of going against Chase. "It's always extra when you have a player like that that's top in the league just as well as I am. Of course that competitive aspect is there. But at the end of the day, it's about our team and it's about winning. So as long as those two things are done, then I'm happy leaving the building."