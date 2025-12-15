J.J. McCarthy strolls into the end zone while doing the 'Griddy'

If J.J. McCarthy felt like he was in a washing machine during his first six starts, as he told NBC before Sunday night's Vikings-Cowboys game, the door has opened, allowing him to play with a ton of confidence.

His confidence may have reached a season high when he did Justin Jefferson's signature touchdown dance, the "Griddy," as he strolled into the end zone on a naked bootleg that completely fooled the Dallas defense on a 4th-and-goal play from the 1-yard line.

It was McCarthy's third rushing touchdown this season.

McCarthy, after his first pass of the night was deflected and intercepted by a defensive lineman, settled into a groove and started firing darts that were on target all over the field.

He fired a touchdown pass, after rolling to his left, to Jalen Nailor. Then, he fit a ball in a tiny window to Justin Jefferson (that fell incomplete), and hit Jefferson for a touchdown in the back of the end zone that was overturned by an illegal formation penalty.

McCarthy also bought time in the pocket before connecting with Jordan Addison on a deep ball for a 59-yard gain, which set up his 4th-and-1 touchdown run.

At the time this story was published, the Vikings and Cowboys were tied 14-14 midway through the second quarter. McCarthy was 5-of-8 passing for 117 yards with two total touchdowns.

