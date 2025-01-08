Jay Glazer doubles down on Kevin O'Connell report: 'I don't really get a lot wrong'
Jay Glazer isn't backing down from his report that multiple teams are interested in trading for Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. In fact, Glazer is doubling down, saying his report is true and that after more than three decades of reporting inside information that his word should be treated with more respect.
"It's not false," Glazer said Tuesday on the NFL on Fox podcast. "After 33 years, you would think that my track record would carry a little bit more weight."
Here's what Glazer reported Sunday on the Fox pregame show: "There are multiple teams that are actually considering trying to trade for Kevin O'Connell. And the reason why: Next year, the last year of his deal, they've had no contract talks yet at all, and look, if you're a team out there saying, 'Why not take a shot? See if we can do it.' Maybe the Vikings don't let it happen, but Kevin O'Connell kind of has the cards here."
Glazer's report was scoffed at by many, which disappointed the veteran reporter.
"This is my 33rd year doing this, I don't really get a lot wrong," Glazer said Tuesday. "At least maybe after 33, give me the benefit of the doubt that maybe I vetted this properly."
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.
Glazer went into deeper detail about his O'Connell report, noting that he never said O'Connell will get traded. He also doubled down on the idea that O'Connell has leverage if teams come calling because the Vikings have yet to sign him to a contract extension, much less engage in contract talks.
"The leverage is that there's been no contract talks with Kevin O'Connell, at all. He has one year left on this deal," Glazer said. "Over the years, several different teams have looked at a guy like Mike Tomlin to see if they could do that. Try to backdoor, see if they can do something like that but it didn't really get there. It's kind of what happens in this league."
"I never said he's getting traded, but without a doubt, there are teams and the teams that are involved asked me 'please do no mention us,' which I have to respect," Glazer continued. "I know that one team at least saying 'Man, we would gear up and trade this, this and this for a guy like this.' So yeah, there are talks internally in buildings about trying to make a run. Look, it could be a long shot, it could be a crazy idea, but it's only crazy if you dont take a shot."
O'Connell still has a year remaining on his contract, and Vikings owner Mark Wilf recently told the Star Tribune his intent of keeping both O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah beyond the 2025 season.
O'Connell responded to a question about Glazer's report and said Minnesota is where he wants to be. He also acknowledged Tuesday during an interview with KFAN-FM 100.3 that his phone was blowing up with messages after Glazer's report went viral.
"I would say there was a few text messages that came in. I was trying to figure out what happened," O'Connell told Paul Allen. "There's not very many things out there besides the Los Angeles Rams this week that are on my mind. I can promise you that."
"I didn't say he was getting traded," Glazer reiterated. "I'm saying this is what multiple teams are thinking and want to make an attempt to do. They may get shot down right out of the gate. My job is to report the news and he was a candidate on these teams' list, on multiple teams. It wasn't just one coming up with this hare-brained scheme. It was more than one."