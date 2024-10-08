Jets fire head coach Robert Saleh two days after loss to Vikings
No team has been successful against the Minnesota Vikings through five weeks, which is why Tuesday's news of head coach Robert Saleh being fired by the New York Jets goes down as an all-time stunner.
Saleh's Jets are 2-3 and nearly came back from a 20-0 hole before ultimately succumbing to the Vikings in a 23-17 loss. New York's defense held Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in check while stuffing Minnesota's run game and applying immense pressure on quarterback Sam Darnold.
More shocking is that New York's offense, despite three interceptions from Aaron Rodgers, found some much-needed rhythm against a defense that might be the best in the NFL. Rodgers connected with Garrett Wilson 13 times for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Jefferson had 92 yards on six catches, but he was targeted 14 times on a day that Darnold completed fewer than half of his 31 attempts (14 completions). Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed balled out and made life very difficult on Minnesota's star-studded offense.
The Jets were pounded by the 49ers in Week 1 before back-to-back wins against the Titans and Patriots. A disastrous 10-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 4 at home might've put one nail in Saleh's coffin, and the loss to the Vikings in London served as the final naii.
What's interesting, however, is that the Broncos might actually be good. Not only did they win at the Jets, but they also took down the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay and won a third straight game Sunday at home against the Raiders. Sean Payton and Bo Nix quietly have the Broncos at 3-2 and in the playoff race in the AFC.
The Jets, meanwhile, will go to battle with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who gets promoted from his defensive coordinator role. Ulbrich, Rodgers and the Jets will now battle the Bills on Monday night for first place in the AFC East.