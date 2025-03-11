Jevon Holland shuts down rumor he declined Vikings' offer: 'This is cap'
Former Dolphins standout Jevon Holland, one of the top safeties on this year's free agent market, agreed on Monday to sign three-year, $45.3 million deal with the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. While the Vikings were speculated as a possible landing spot for Holland, who played for Brian Flores during his rookie season, there hasn't been any credible reporting to indicate that they pursued him.
There was, however, an unsubstantiated rumor from the X/Twitter account @ZachGatsby that said Holland turned down an offer of $21+ million per year from the Vikings. The account has over 10K followers, but there's no record of such a person existing anywhere outside of that page (including at NESN, where they claim to be a writer). That didn't stop several Vikings aggregation fan pages from reposting the made-up rumor as news. One post generated enough traction that Holland took to X on Tuesday to clear things up.
"No point in lying to the public," Holland posted. "This is Cap [false]."
The lesson, in this NFL free agency week, is to be careful with the sources that you get your information from. If something isn't coming from a credible reporter, it's worth dismissing — or at least treating with extreme caution until reputable insiders verify it.
Holland's $15.1 million APY trails only Trevon Moehrig (three years, $51 million with the Panthers) among free agent safeties who have signed this week. Camryn Bynum (Vikings to Colts) and Talanoa Hufanga (49ers to Broncos) both signed deals worth $45 million over three years, putting them right behind Holland.
Last week, the Vikings signed Theo Jackson to an extension that runs through the 2027 season and pays him low-level starter money, which allowed them to be comfortable letting Bynum depart. With Jackson and Josh Metellus, they've got two of their starters set. If Harrison Smith comes back for a 14th season with the Vikings, they'll be good to go at that position. If Smith elects to retire, they'll need to find a replacement. That news shouldn't be too far away.
The Vikings have been busy at other positions, committing more money in free agency than any other team in the NFL as of midday Tuesday. They've reportedly agreed to terms with Byron Murphy Jr., Will Fries, Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Ryan Kelly, and Isaiah Rodgers over the past two days — and more moves could still be on the way.
