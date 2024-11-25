Jordan Addison breaks out with long-awaited blowup game against Bears
Coming into this week's game against the Bears, it had been a quiet sophomore season for Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison. Their 2023 first-round pick burst onto the scene with 911 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, but through eight healthy contests in his second year, he'd been held to 42 receiving yards or fewer five times, with a season-high of just 72.
It's not like Addison had been dropping passes or playing poorly. He still seemed to be getting open frequently. The opportunities just weren't always there in a passing game that typically runs through Justin Jefferson.
But what happened on Sunday was something Kevin O'Connell had been waiting for. With the Bears focusing on Jefferson, Addison exploded for eight catches, a career-high 162 yards, and a touchdown in the Vikings' dramatic overtime win at Soldier Field.
"I've been waiting for this Addison kind of game," O'Connell said afterwards. "And it's the way the game played out today with wanting to have him majorly involved, and then him going out and making a lot of plays."
Talent hasn't been a question with Addison during his young NFL career. You have to be pretty good to have the kind of season he had last year as a 21-year-old rookie, which included a stretch where Jefferson was out and he was the Vikings' No. 1 receiver. And that talent — which has flashed at times earlier this season — was on full display in Chicago.
It showed up first on the final play of the opening quarter, when Addison hauled in a 45-yard bomb from Darnold despite having a defender draped all over him. One play later, he ran a crossing route in the end zone and secured his fourth touchdown catch of the season.
Addison's big-play ability helped the Vikings again to begin the third quarter. Darnold delivered a great throw beyond multiple defenders, and Addison's YAC skills took over from there. He bounced off a tackler, managed to stay in bounds by a matter of centimeters, and burst up the sideline for a career-long 69-yard gain. It was his seventh career catch of at least 40 yards, three of which have come in the last two games.
He wasn't done, either. Addison had four more catches, two of which converted third downs. His 13-yard grab on 3rd and 10 during the decisive drive in overtime was critical. It was an exclamation point to cap a career day for the former Pitt and USC star.
This was the kind of performance that shows why the Vikings used the 23rd overall pick in last year's draft on Addison. They needed a long-term answer at the No. 2 receiver spot — someone who can feast against single coverage when defenses try to take Jefferson away. Even if his production has been up and down this season, Addison has proven to be that guy. Between him and T.J. Hockenson (114 yards on Sunday), the Vikings have two perfect complementary pieces who are capable of making huge plays when Jefferson is drawing all kinds of attention.
"Today was just my day," Addison said with a smile.