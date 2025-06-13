Jordan Addison scheduled for jury trial setting hearing Monday in L.A.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison could be facing a suspension to begin the 2025 season, but any decision from the NFL may have to wait until his jury trial concludes in Los Angeles.
The next step in the legal process for Addison is happening on Monday, June 16, when a jury trial setting hearing is scheduled following his not guilty plea to DUI charges stemming from his July 12, 2024 arrest after he was found asleep at the wheel of his car near Los Angeles International Airport.
Addison and his attorney are scheduled to appear in the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Courthouse, Metropolitan Department 71, at 8:30 a.m. PT on Monday. The case is titled "The People of the State of California vs. Addison, Jordan Lee."
In California, jury trial setting conferences feature the judge deciding if the case is ready for trial, and if it is, a trial date will be set within 90 days. Another possible outcome would be the sides deciding to set a date to resolve the case before trial via a Mandatory Settlement Conference.
Addison was arrested by California Highway Patrol after he was found asleep at the wheel of a Rolls Royce that was blocking a lane of traffic near LAX at 11:36 p.m. PT on July 12, 2024. He was released from custody two hours after being booked into jail.
Addison pleaded not guilty on Dec. 3, 2024 to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater. His exact blood-alcohol concentration has not been disclosed.