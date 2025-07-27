'Just be yourself': If J.J. McCarthy feels the pressure, he’s not showing it
If J.J. McCarthy is excited or nervous, good luck trying to figure it out. The 22-year-old is entering his first year as the Vikings' starting quarterback, but you wouldn't know it based on his measured approach on the field and at the microphone.
"Just committing to our way, our team, our process. Trying to be the most connected, consistent, resilient and relentless team that we can be. I'm just here to fill a role and play my role and do my job to the best of my ability," McCarthy said Friday in an interview with Vikings.com's Tatum Everett.
Is he worried about losing Justin Jefferson for training camp and the preseason after the superstar receiver suffered a "very mild" hamstring strain on Thursday? If he is, nobody can tell. On Saturday, McCarthy had what Vikings On SI's Will Ragatz described as his best practice of camp thus far.
"To be clear, it wasn't a perfect day for the Vikings' young quarterback. He missed a few throws here and there and had a couple plays where he would've been sacked before getting to the read he wanted," Ragatz said. "Still, I think anyone who was in attendance would tell you it was an encouraging performance on a very hot late-July day. He commanded the huddle, showed off his arm talent, and didn't throw a single interception. Now he'll look to build off that momentum when pads come on for the first time on Monday."
With Jefferson sidelined, McCarthy says he's focused on getting reps with Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Rondale Moore, Tim Jones, Lucky Jackson, Jeshaun Jones and Thayer Thomas.
"Just building up those timing reps with those guys is going to be extremely huge because this is a tough game. There's going to be guys that go down and you have to adapt and push forward," McCarthy said. "I'm excited to work with them a lot more these next few weeks."
Is he feeling the pressure as young leader on a team full of older voices? Again, if he is, you wouldn't be able to tell.
"I think the No. 1 advice that I got coming into the NFL was just be yourself. These older guys will sniff it out a lot quicker than you think. We're all individually unique. We all have our own traits and weaknesses, and that's what makes a team a team," McCarthy said when asked about leading the team.
"I feel like having so many leaders around me, it just makes it that much easier to play a role as a young guy that's trying to lead a team and be in that quarterback position. They do a tremendous job of just helping me along the way."
McCarthy is a de facto rookie and ups and downs are expected, but he's saying all the rights and performing like a guy who can handle the spotlight.