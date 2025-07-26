Vikings training camp recap, Day 4: J.J. McCarthy puts on a show for fans
For the first time this year, Vikings fans filled the bleachers at TCO Performance Center on Saturday afternoon. Those who braved the heat and came out to watch their favorite team practice were treated to a show by the 22-year-old quarterback who holds so much of the franchise's future on his shoulders.
On the fourth day of training camp (and the third full-speed practice), J.J. McCarthy had easily his best day of work thus far. The highlight was a deep ball to Jordan Addison late in the practice, which drew cheers from the crowd and a celebration from McCarthy. He got the look he wanted and let it rip, hitting Addison in stride over the top of the second-team defense for a 60-yard touchdown.
McCarthy had previously cut it loose on a deep ball, with the first one coming when he got the defense to jump offside and had a free play to work with. That one was also placed well roughly 55 yards downfield, but Byron Murphy Jr. was running stride for stride with Jalen Nailor and made a great play to knock the ball down. After the first one wasn't completed, it had to feel good for McCarthy to connect with Addison on that second deep attempt.
Earlier, in a 7-on-7 red zone period, McCarthy went 3 for 5 with a trio of touchdowns. To start, he hit Aaron Jones for a score in the flat. After getting into the end zone, Jones clapped his hands over his head to lead the fans in a SKOL chant. McCarthy led Jalen Nailor a bit too far on his second attempt, but the third was a touchdown to Nailor towards the same left sideline. The fourth was a somewhat catchable ball that a leaping Nailor couldn't come down with over the middle. And to cap off the period, McCarthy rifled one to T.J. Hockenson for a score.
Another thing we saw from McCarthy, which is important, was the ability to layer the ball over the first level of the defense with touch. There's no question about his ability to throw a fastball, but the offspeed pitch, so to speak, is something he's been focusing on this offseason. He connected with Nailor on a layered throw to the sideline early in the session. McCarthy also hit Hockenson on a nice layered, anticipatory throw over the middle at one point.
To be clear, it wasn't a perfect day for the Vikings' young quarterback. He missed a few throws here and there and had a couple plays where he would've been sacked before getting to the read he wanted. Still, I think anyone who was in attendance would tell you it was an encouraging performance on a very hot late-July day. He commanded the huddle, showed off his arm talent, and didn't throw a single interception. Now he'll look to build off that momentum when pads come on for the first time on Monday.
Here are some other things I saw at practice on Saturday.
- Jonathan Greenard is a monster. After making the Pro Bowl last year with 12 sacks, 80 pressures, 18 TFLs, and 4 forced fumbles, Greenard looks to be in line for another big season. I counted at least two would-be sacks and two TFLs against the run over the course of this practice. There was one sequence where he set the edge for a run stop and then burst into the backfield for a sack on consecutive plays. He did it both against the second-team offense and the starters (who are admittedly without Christian Darrisaw). The additions of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave in the middle should only help Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel continue to dominate.
- With no Justin Jefferson, the Vikings are using a variety of different receivers as the WR3 alongside Addison and Nailor with the first-team offense. Today, the guy who got the majority of those looks was Lucky Jackson, a practice squad guy now in his third year in Minnesota. Jackson caught a couple balls from McCarthy in a move-the-ball period late in the practice, including a 20-yard chunk gain. He could be a sleeper to make the roster as a depth option.
- Three members of the Vikings' starting secondary didn't appear to be participating in team periods. Josh Metellus, whose contract extension was announced earlier on Saturday, is dealing with a minor ankle injury and is expected to be back out there on Monday. I didn't see Harrison Smith or Isaiah Rodgers in action, either. That meant the starting safeties were Theo Jackson and Jay Ward, while Mekhi Blackmon joined Jeff Okudah and Murphy at corner on the first-team defense.
- Backup quarterback Sam Howell has had a fairly shaky start to camp, but he did look a little better today. After his first attempt of the day was swatted by Van Ginkel on a rollout, Howell put together a handful of solid throws. He connected with Jeshaun Jones and Tim Jones for touchdowns in the red zone 7-on-7 period. Jeshaun Jones was Howell's favorite target on the day. He also had a quality completion to rookie Tai Felton later on against the starting defense, then got sacked by Allen and Van Ginkel on the ensuing play. The Vikings will want to see progress from Howell, but he doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of losing his QB2 role to Brett Rypien or Max Brosmer.
- Speaking of Brosmer, the rookie QB got some good opportunities in this practice, which was the longest of camp so far. He connected with Ben Yurosek in red zone 7s and had a few completions in 11s to end the day, including a nice throw to Dontae Fleming on the final play from scrimmage of the practice.
- Saturday's session wrapped up with the first kicking work we've seen in camp. Will Reichard, the lone kicker on the roster, went 5 for 6 on a day where there was a bit of wind. He hit from 33, 40, 45, 50, and 54 yards out. His lone miss went narrowly wide left from 48. Reichard's leg power remains something to behold.
After an off day Sunday, we'll be back in Eagan on Monday for the first padded practice of camp.