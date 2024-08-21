Justin Jefferson '100%' thinks about Eagles passing on him in 2020 draft
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has used passed on in the draft by the Philadelphia Eagles as motivation throughout his prolific young career.
Appearing on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Jefferson said he "100%" thinks about Philadelphia passing on him in the 2020 draft. With the No. 21 pick in the draft, the Eagles selected receiver Jalen Reagor, leaving Minnesota the opportunity to nab Jefferson one pick later. While Jefferson has gone on to become the best receiver in the league, Reagor — now with New England after stints with the Eagles and Vikings didn't work out — has struggled to find a landing spot.
"Every single mock draft had me going to Philly. I definitely talked to Philly during that process and I was very confident that I was going to Philly, if I didn't get picked up before then," Jefferson told Long. "Once Philly was on the board and I got that Minnesota call, I was happy to be drafted. I was excited to be working with Kirk (Cousins) and excited to be working with Adam (Thielen). I knew that I was going to be having to fill a role with (Stefon) Diggs leaving, so I liked the opportunity that I had here. I definitely kept it on the back shoulder and definitely kept it with me throughout my career."
Philadelphia's loss has been the Vikings' gain over the past four years as Jefferson has put up prolific numbers through his first four seasons. Most of Jefferson's success has come with Cousins throwing him the ball. With Cousins now in Atlanta, Jefferson will have a new quarterback, Sam Darnold, throwing him the ball this season. It will be an adjustment that Jefferson got a crash course in last season after Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury.
"I feel it's more about having the chemistry. Just having that chemistry with a new person is very difficult, especially when you're only having a week, two weeks to prepare with them," Jefferson said when discussing the biggest adjustment to a new quarterback. "I always bring up the deal with me and Kirk. Just having Kirk with me for four years, that's a hard chemistry to really come up on and really have right away, especially with a new person."
Jefferson has spoken highly of his new quarterback, saying it's "fun to see" Darnold's mobility and ability to extend plays with his legs, something Cousins has rarely done throughout his career.
"He can extend the play and those are the plays that you score on," Jefferson said. "Those scramble drills, those off-guard plays, that's the one you love. When they scramble out of the pocket and make a play down field, that's the way you get the yardage. That's the way the extreme plays that we all love. I can't wait to see it in gametime."
While a lot has changed around Jefferson over the past several years, one constant has been receivers coach Keenan McCardell. The former NFL receiver joined the Vikings coaching staff in 2021 and stayed on when Kevin O'Connell took over the team as head coach in 2022, something that Jefferson specifically asked of O'Connell, and O'Connell obliged.
"He's been a big help," said Jefferson. "As soon as we got KO and kinda had the coaching change — you know, when there's a coaching change, everybody's new. He get all new coaches, all new strength and conditioning coaches. I said the one thing that I want is to have Coach Keenan back with us the next year. Luckily, he gave us that wish.
"To have that several year vet in our room. Someone that knows the game, been through the game. Knows the system, knows how we feel mentally, physically. So, to have him coach me through different things — because I'm not the most perfect receiver, I still have things I need to work on and things I need to get better at — for him to be that coach for me and teach me different things, it's definitely very helpful."
Thanks to starring on Netflix's Receiver this summer, much has been made about Jefferson's lack of a diva personality, something that is typically a trait associated with the best wide receivers. Jefferson credits his parents and his upbringing for his mentality.
"I'm still Justin at the end of the day," Jefferson said. "I do all my talking out here on this field and just enjoy my time."