Justin Jefferson breaks Torry Holt's record for yards in first five seasons
Justin Jefferson's annual record-breaking moment has arrived.
On his latest reception against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jefferson broke Hall of Famer Torry Holt's record for the most receiving yards ever in a player's first five NFL seasons. And he did it with seven full games yet to come in his fifth season — and after missing seven games and parts of two others last year.
Jefferson also holds the record for the most receiving yards in a player's first four seasons. And in a player's first three seasons. And in their first two seasons. Before that, he set a post-merger record for receiving yards as a rookie, though that has since been topped by Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua.
No receiver in NFL history has gotten off to a start to a career as prolific as Jefferson's. The three-time All-Pro and 2022 offensive player of the year is playing in his 70th career game on Sunday, and he's just a couple games away from hitting the 7,000-yard mark. He's the all-time leader in receiving yards per game.
Earlier in the game against the Titans, Jefferson passed Randy Moss for the Vikings' franchise record in yards in a player's first five seasons. Then he surpassed Holt, and he's got plenty of time to widen that gap over the remainder of this season.