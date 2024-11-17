Inside The Vikings

Justin Jefferson breaks Torry Holt's record for yards in first five seasons

Yet another record for Jefferson, who still has seven games left in year five.

Will Ragatz

Nov 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Nov 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Justin Jefferson's annual record-breaking moment has arrived.

On his latest reception against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jefferson broke Hall of Famer Torry Holt's record for the most receiving yards ever in a player's first five NFL seasons. And he did it with seven full games yet to come in his fifth season — and after missing seven games and parts of two others last year.

Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record.
Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record. / NFL on CBS

Jefferson also holds the record for the most receiving yards in a player's first four seasons. And in a player's first three seasons. And in their first two seasons. Before that, he set a post-merger record for receiving yards as a rookie, though that has since been topped by Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua.

No receiver in NFL history has gotten off to a start to a career as prolific as Jefferson's. The three-time All-Pro and 2022 offensive player of the year is playing in his 70th career game on Sunday, and he's just a couple games away from hitting the 7,000-yard mark. He's the all-time leader in receiving yards per game.

Earlier in the game against the Titans, Jefferson passed Randy Moss for the Vikings' franchise record in yards in a player's first five seasons. Then he surpassed Holt, and he's got plenty of time to widen that gap over the remainder of this season.

Will Ragatz
