Vikings won't have star left tackle available for Sunday Night Football

Vikings standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw is officially inactive for Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, TX. That means it'll be backup Justin Skule at LT in front of J.J. McCarthy for this primetime contest.

Darrisaw continues to deal with the lingering effects of the major knee injury he suffered in October 2024, which included multiple torn ligaments. He's missed three of the Vikings' 13 games this season and has left two others early. He also hasn't practiced on Thursdays all season, as part of the team's plan to help get him ready for Sundays.

This week got off to an abnormal start for Darrisaw when he missed the Vikings' first practice on Wednesday. He was absent on Thursday as well, then practiced in a limited fashion on Friday. He was designated as questionable coming into the weekend.

"At this point, it's about managing the weeks based upon how he comes out of the previous game, where that (knee's) at, and then try to put together a plan for the week that gives him the best chance to help us on Sundays," head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Friday.

That one practice wasn't enough to get Darrisaw to a point where he was good to go for the game. Four hours before kickoff, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported that Darrisaw was not expected to play, which meant it didn't even come down to a pregame workout.

Darrisaw apparently was not seen on the field at AT&T Stadium with the Vikings' other offensive linemen prior to the game. The fact that he's still dealing with knee issues over 400 days after his injury feels like a cause for legitimate concern. Vikings fans have to hope this isn't something that will hinder their franchise left tackle into next season.

Skule has appeared in eight games so far this season at either left or right tackle. He's earned replacement-level PFF grades and has allowed quite a few pressures (23) and sacks (7). The Vikings will need him to hold up adequately against Cowboys edge rushers like Donovan Ezeiruaku, Dante Fowler Jr., and Jadeveon Clowney.

If he doesn't, Blake Brandel could be an option at that spot, per Goessling.

#Vikings inactives vs. Cowboys



Christian Darrisaw

Chaz Chambliss

Walter Rouse

Elijah Williams

John Wolford (3rd QB)



Justin Skule starts for Darrisaw, though Blake Brandel could move there if Skule is injured or ineffective — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 14, 2025

The Cowboys will also be without their starting left tackle, Tyler Guyton, who is out with an ankle injury. Nate Thomas, who has been significantly worse than Skule this season, will make another start. Look for the Vikings to try to take advantage of that matchup via Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Dallas Turner.

Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

