Justin Jefferson featured in NFL Films series 'A Football Life: Origins'
Vikings superstar receiver Justin Jefferson is featured in the latest episode of NFL Films' documentary series "A Football Life: Origins," which is available to stream on NFL+ on Friday. It will showcase his journey "from 2-star recruit to the greatest receiver in the game." The episode will also air on NFL Network on Tuesday at 7 p.m. central.
"From the day that he walked in, we knew he was gonna be special," one of Jefferson's high school coaches says in the teaser trailer.
Jefferson was a skinny two-star recruit from Destrehan High School who ended up at LSU largely because his brothers had played there. He didn't have a single reception as a freshman, but just two years later, he exploded for over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns on the Tigers' 2019 national championship team.
After being the fifth wide receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jefferson broke rookie receiving records and has never looked back since. He has established himself as the clear-cut best receiver in the league and is on pace to go down as an all-time great at the position. In 2024, the face of the Vikings' franchise has four touchdowns in four games — all of them victories — while playing with new quarterback Sam Darnold.
Jefferson was previously featured in Netflix's Receiver series, which came out earlier this year.