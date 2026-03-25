Full Minnesota Vikings Depth Chart Projection: Identifying Draft Needs

The 2026 NFL league year is now two weeks old. The start of the draft is less than a month away. This feels like a good juncture to take a look at the Minnesota Vikings' roster and get a sense for what their most important draft needs are going to be.

We've put together a projected depth chart for the Vikings on offense, defense, and special teams, using the 61 players currently under contract. Of course, teams can have up to 90 players on their offseason rosters, so there's going to be a major infusion of young talent via the draft and college free agency. Veteran free agent additions are still possible as well.

For now, here's what the Vikings are working with.

Offense

Vikings offensive depth chart (players in bold have made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team in their career) | Will Ragatz

The only newcomers here are Murray as the heavy favorite to be QB1 and Van Demark as Justin Skule's replacement at swing tackle. Gone are Jalen Nailor, Ryan Kelly, C.J. Ham, and depth pieces like Ty Chandler and Ben Sims.

It's a talented quarterback room featuring three former top-ten draft picks. Aaron Jones' return means the running back group remains fine, but there's a lot of signs pointing towards the Vikings adding another back on Day 2 of next month's draft. Tight end is adequate but could use one more depth piece.

Aaron Jones | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

One need that jumps out right away is wide receiver depth. Beyond Jefferson and Addison, the only other receiver on the roster with an NFL regular season catch is Felton, who had three in garbage time as a rookie. This team needs to add at least a few receivers, including someone who can step in as WR3 or compete with Felton for the role. DeAndre Hopkins is ready if needed.

The other obvious need is a starting center. Brandel can hold his own at center, but he's more valuable as a backup capable of playing all five positions. That's another position the Vikings could look to address with one of their four top-100 selections.

Defense and special teams

Vikings defense and special teams depth chart | Will Ragatz

Newcomers here are also few and far between. Pierre, the most notable defensive free agent addition, is the Vikings' new No. 3 cornerback. Hekker replaces Ryan Wright at punter. Hutchings and Roberts both come from the CFL's Calgary Stampeders. Significant departures include Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Fabian Moreau, Jeff Okudah, and — for now — Harrison Smith.

Starting up top, the Vikings' most glaring need is probably at defensive tackle. Redmond is excellent and some of the young players have promise, but more depth is very much needed. Thus, DT is yet another position to keep an eye on early in the draft. There are also some veterans out there who could help quite a bit.

Jalen Redmond | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One position that doesn't need any help is outside linebacker — that is, unless Greenard winds up being traded. Inside linebacker is also in a pretty good spot, although a middle-round draft pick makes a lot of sense there as a forward-looking move. Cornerback definitely needs more depth, even if a Murphy-Rodgers-Pierre top three is fairly solid.

The other obvious need, pending Smith's retirement decision, is at safety. Metellus is coming off a slightly down year, compared to his 2023-24 standards. Jackson was a popular breakout pick last offseason who was more fine than great in 2025. Ward might end up as a popular breakout pick this year. Still, even if Smith does play one more season, the Vikings could use another stud at safety. Smith's expected retirement is one of the main reasons why so many mock drafts have zeroed in on the Vikings taking Dillon Thieneman 18th overall.

The Vikings' trio of specialists looks quite good. Reichard is one of the best in the game, and Hekker should still have some juice left in his leg. The draft will likely provide some competition for Price in the returner roles.