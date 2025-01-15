Justin Jefferson isn't worried about who Vikings' QB will be in 2025
Five years into his career, Justin Jefferson is still in search of his first playoff win. The Vikings' superstar receiver is now 0-2 in the postseason after his team lost in shocking blowout fashion to the Rams on Monday night.
"Any loss in the playoffs is tough," Jefferson said after the game in Arizona. "I haven't seemed to get a playoff win yet in my career in the league, so that's definitely something I'm still chasing after and trying to strive for. More work to be done."
Jefferson had another incredible season in 2024, catching 103 passes for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was named a Pro Bowler and All-Pro for the fourth time in four fully-healthy seasons, earning first team All-Pro honors for the second time. At just 25 years old, his four seasons with at least 1,400 receiving yards is tied for third-most in NFL history, trailing only Jerry Rice (6) and Julio Jones (5).
And this year, he did it with Sam Darnold throwing him the ball. The two built a strong rapport, allowing Jefferson to put up the same kind of dominant numbers he did when Kirk Cousins was in Minnesota. Unfortunately, it came to a rough end, as Darnold struggled mightily over the season's final two games. He completed less than 45 percent of his passes against the Lions and took nine sacks against the Rams.
Jefferson had just eight combined catches for 112 yards on 17 targets in those two brutal losses. He didn't have a single reception in the second half against LA. But he's not the kind of player or leader who will ever throw a teammate under the bus.
"Our team performance as a whole hasn't been great, not just Sam," Jefferson said. "I would never blame Sam for the losses or the struggles that we've been having. It's a whole team thing, it's a whole offensive thing."
Darnold had a phenomenal season, but his poor play in the two biggest games throws his future into question as he heads into free agency. Much like last year, the Vikings have a decision to make at quarterback. Do they bring back Darnold or let him leave and turn things over to 22-year-old J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick who missed his rookie season with a knee injury?
With Jefferson being the face of the Vikings' franchise and one of the very best players in the league, it would make sense if he wanted to weigh in on a decision that will impact his future, as three-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams said this week.
"He's very knowledgeable of the game," Adams told Kay Adams. "He's had multiple quarterbacks throwing him the ball since he's been in the league and he's balled out with every single one, so the kid knows something, that's for sure. I think whatever he's feeling, (the Vikings) should definitely take a listen to."
That's not really how Jefferson tends to operate, however.
"It was the same type of situation last year," he said. "I didn't know who my quarterback was gonna be, and I really didn't care. At the end of the day, I'll always say that I'm confident in myself to go out there and still perform the same way I've been performing. It's not my job to say who's gonna be the quarterback, who I want to be the quarterback. They're gonna figure it out, and whoever they decide to go with, we can work with that."
He has a fair point. Jefferson thrived with Cousins for parts of four seasons, he thrived with Darnold this year, and he even put up big numbers late last season with Nick Mullens at QB. The Vikings may seek his input, but it appears he truly isn't too worried about who will be throwing him the ball in 2025 and beyond.
Jefferson just wants to win. He's disappointed by the sudden end to what felt like a special season for the Vikings, but he's already looking ahead to the future.
"I feel like the foundation that we have started here this year is definitely something that we gotta keep for down the line," Jefferson said on Tuesday. "Especially with me, I have a new contract, four more years on that contract, so I'm locked in and gonna be here for those years. Just looking forward to what we have coming up, looking forward to the new team we're gonna have, new players we're gonna have on the team. It's just crazy that it all comes to an ending."
