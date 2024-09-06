Justin Jefferson: It's time to 'make everybody eat their words'
Nobody seems to believe the Minnesota Vikings will contend in the NFC North, much less win many games this season. Justin Jefferson, however, is attempting to speak success into existence and make the doubters eat their words.
"Yeah, we're underrated but that's kind of understandable with the new guys that's in the building. No one really knows how this team is going to pan out," Jefferson said in a conversation on The Alec Lewis Show. "But we love that, I love that, always loved that — underdog and being under the radar. Whenever we just creep up on somebody we can just shock them."
If Sam Darnold isn't a total flop, Jefferson and the offensive weapons — Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler and eventually T.J. Hockenson — could be dangerous. And Jefferson sounds like a true believer in a Minnesota defense that features seven new faces that will pay big roles: Jonathan Greenard, Dallas Turner, Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, Shaq Griffin, Jerry Tillery and Stephon Gilmore
"We can just prove everybody wrong and for the people that's doubting us and not really giving us that full credit or that full exposure that we really need or really should have, especially with the different weapons that we have on our offense and that we have gained on our defense," Jefferson said.
"It don't matter if the streets are talking about us or not, it's just on us to go out there and make everybody eat their words," the 25-year-old megastar added.
It all starts Sunday at noon against the Giants.
"I'm just excited to get on that field and go crazy again."